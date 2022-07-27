Research Antibodies & Reagents Market Research Report 2022
Global Research Antibodies & Reagents Market
Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Research Antibodies & Reagents Market by Product (Antibodies (Type, Form, Source, Research Area), Reagents), Technology (Western Blot, Flow Cytometry, ELISA), Application (Proteomics, Genomics), End-user (Pharma, Biotech, CROs), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global research antibodies and reagents market is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2027 from USD 11.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7%
The research antibodies and reagents market evolved owing to factors such as increasing proteomics and genomics research, growing demand for antibodies for research reproducibility, and increasing R&D expenditure in the life sciences industry.
Driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine and structure-based drug design. It is expected that the global research antibodies and reagents market will witness significant growth in the coming years.
On the basis of product, the reagents segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period
On the basis of product, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into reagent and antibodies. In 2021 the reagent segment accounted for the larger market share. Factors such as increasing applications of biosciences and biotechnology within the healthcare and pharmaceutical fields is driving the market.
On the basis of technology, the flow cytometry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of technology, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into western blotting, flow cytometry, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and other technologies. During the forecast period the flow cytometry segment is expected to witness the highest growth.
Factors such as advantages of this technique, its ability to perform simultaneous multi-parameter analysis on single cells within a heterogeneous mixture, offering high throughput along with technological innovations in flow cytometry and increasing oncology research, are driving the growth of this segment.
On the basis of application, the proteomics segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period
On the basis of application, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into proteomics, drug development and Genomics. In 2021, Proteomics held the largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents market. Factors such as increasing efficiency maps drug-protein and protein-protein interactions.
Additionally, proteomic technologies have minimized the cost, time, and resource requirements for chemical synthesis and biological testing of drugs and are highly efficient. Such factors are driving the market.
On the basis of end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period
The research antibodies and reagents market is divided into the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions and Contract Research Organizations.
In 2021 the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held the largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents end-user market. Factors such as growing use of research antibodies in drug development for the identification and quantification of biomarkers and other techniques are driving the market.
By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
During the forecast period (2022 to 2027), the Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Factors such as increasing research in proteomics and genomics and growing research funding, investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness in the region are driving the market in the region.
Key Players
The key players operating in the research antibodies and reagents systems include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), PerkinElmer (US), Lonza (Switzerland), GenScript (China), and BioLegend (US).
Premium Insights
Increasing R&D Expenditure in the Life Science Industry to Drive Market Growth
Proteomics Accounted for the Largest Share of the Asia-Pacific Research Antibodies and Reagents Market in 2021
China Shows the Highest Revenue Growth Opportunities During the Forecast Period
North America Will Continue to Dominate the Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Until 2027
Developing Markets to Register a Higher Growth Rate in the Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Research Activity and Funding for R&D
Growing Industry-Academia Collaboration
Restraints
Quality Concerns and a Lack of Reproducible Results
Opportunities
Emerging Markets
Personalized Medicine and Protein Therapeutics
Growth in Stem Cell and Neurobiology Research
Increasing Focus on Biomarker Discovery
Rising Interest in Outsourcing
Challenges
Cost and Time-Intensive Antibody Development Processes
Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Market Players
Industry Trends
Increasing Research on Therapeutic Antibodies
Recombinant Antibodies Supporting the Smooth Transition from in Vitro to in Vivo
Growing Consolidation of the Life Sciences Market for Antibodies and Reagents
Stakeholder Analysis
Strategic Benchmarking
Impact of COVID-19 on the Research Antibodies and Reagents Market
Supply Chain Analysis
Technology Analysis
Regulatory Analysis
Porter's Five Forces
Companies Mentioned
Abcam plc
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Analytik Jena AG
Atlas Antibodies
BD
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Biolegend
Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Dovetail Genomics
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Fujirebio Diagnostics AB
Genscript
Illumina, Inc.
Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd
Lonza
Merck KGaA
Omega Bio-Tek
Perkinelmer, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dtq08
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900