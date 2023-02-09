Rescues of asylum-seekers soar as Border Patrol ramps up efforts and more migrants arrive

For years, immigration advocates complained that U.S. Border Patrol agents were more focused on stopping border-crossers than helping people who got lost in the vast, often deadly terrain of the borderlands.

But a renewed emphasis on rescuing migrants — along with historically high numbers of asylum-seekers at the border — is leading to more rescues.

Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector regularly rescue migrants in distress along the Barry Goldwater Bombing Range and Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, two rugged and remote areas in Yuma County.

Statistics released this week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency overseeing Border Patrol, show a sharp increase in border rescues:

From 5,336 rescued migrants in fiscal year 2020

to 12,857 in fiscal year 2021

to 22,014 in the last fiscal year, which ended in September.

"It's increased, there's no question about it," Vicente Rodriguez, co-founder of San Diego-based Águilas del Desierto, a non-profit that coordinates with Border Patrol to save migrants, said of the rescues. "Border Patrol is more concerned about saving lives than they had been in the past."

Not all, however, get rescued in time: The number of migrant deaths at the border is also up. In fiscal 2021, agents tallied 568 migrant deaths, the highest ever recorded. Most the deaths (219) were attributed to "environmental exposure-heat," as asylum-seekers trek through blazing terrain in Arizona and Texas. Agents also counted 86 deaths as being "water-related," as migrants attempt to cross canals or the swift-moving Rio Grande, which divides the U.S. and Mexico.

Immigration advocates and experts believe the border death toll is much higher, and the federal system for death data long failed to include many border deaths.

Why are there so many U.S. Border Patrol rescues?

Arizona National Guard soldiers stand guard just west of the San Luis port of entry on Dec. 22, 2022. The soldiers are deployed to assist border agents in patrolling the border, but they are not allowed to enforce immigration laws.

A NEW PROGRAM: CBP officials point to the ramping up of the Missing Migrants Program, an initiative started in 2017 aimed at assisting lost migrants and coordinating with local authorities to identify remains.

Officials have erected "rescue beacons" across the border where migrants could press a button and a signal will alert authorities of their precise location.

Border Patrol has increased its coordination with local authorities and groups, such as Aguilas del Desierto, to bolster rescue attempts.

MORE MIGRANTS: The sheer number of people arriving at the border also leads to more rescues, Rodriguez said. Last fiscal year, authorities encountered 2.4 million asylum-seekers at the Southwest border — a new U.S. record, according to CBP statistics. Though more than one-fourth of them were repeat crossers, the numbers amassing at the border will translate to more people getting lost or stranded, and more rescues, he said.

Rodriguez said his group has also seen an upswing in phone calls asking for help. His group fields about 30 phone calls a day from stranded migrants or their families, around twice as many calls from a few years ago. Volunteers then pass along the information to Border Patrol, he said.

MORE CELL PHONES: Also, migrants these days tend to carry smartphones, which help them call and pinpoint their location coordinates for rescues, Rodriguez said. "They're able to rescue more people that way," he said.

Where are most of the rescues taking place?

The majority of the rescues are in the Del Rio Sector in South Texas, where streams of Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and other nationalities have in recent years took to crossing.

The Del Rio Sector saw 906 rescue incidents take place there in fiscal year 2021.

Followed by Laredo (568) and El Paso (526), according to the CBP statistics.

What do advocates say about the increased rescues?

Some, like Rodriguez, applaud Border Patrol for ramping up efforts to save migrants' lives. Others question whether U.S. border policy forces migrants into dangerous crossings in the first place.

A Border Patrol policy that sealed off urban centers, such as El Paso and San Diego, and forced migrants into more remote terrain – a strategy known as “Prevention Through Deterrence” – contributes to the spike in deaths and is likely leading to the more rescues, said Vicki Gaubeca, Human Rights Watch's associate director for immigration and border policy based in Tucson.

The policy has not actually proved to be a deterrent, she said.

"Sure, you’ll see the rescues increase, but it's because of our polices," Gaubeca said. "We're not preventing this from happening with better policies."

Jason De León, executive director of the Colibri Center for Human Rights, an immigrants' rights group, said Title 42, a pandemic-era rule that allows border agents to remove migrants from the U.S. without hearing their claim, has also contributed to repeat crossers and led to more dangerous crossings.

"They're rescuing people who have been put into harm's way by Border Patrol in the first place," De León said.

