Rescuers search for pilots after Kentucky plane crash, ‘hopeful’ to find them alive

First responders are trying to find two people who were in a plane that crashed in Western Kentucky Wednesday, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency dispatchers were alerted by the Evansville Airport Control Tower of a possible plane crash at 10:55 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. Several agencies in the area responded to Deserter Creek Road and Old Deserter Creek Road to set up a command post and search for the two people who were believed to have been in the plane when it crashed. Despite finding paperwork from the plane in a heavily-wooded area, officials haven’t found the instructor pilot or the student pilot who were onboard.

“Units are currently searching on foot and from the air hopeful that we will find the pilots alive,” the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said. “Rescue personnel are staged for medical treatment.”

The sheriff’s office said officials used the flight path and location information from a pilot’s phone to set up the search area. The search eventually moved near New Panther Creek Church in Ohio County.

The sheriff’s office said the plane was going from Bowling Green to Owensboro when the airport tower lost contact with it. A severe thunderstorm had developed in the area when the suspected crash happened.

This is a developing story and may be updated.