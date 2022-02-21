Rescuers search for at least one missing boater off Fisher Island

At least one boater was reported missing off Fisher Island Monday morning.

The call came in to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shortly after 11 a.m., according to an agency dispatch operator. As of early afternoon, the search is still underway, the dispatcher said.

Information about exactly how many people were on the vessel was not immediately available.

The National Weather Service reported hazardous beach and boating conditions over the Presidents Day weekend throughout South Florida.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.