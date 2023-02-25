Rescued Puppy Left in Hot Car with Mouth Taped Shut at a Casino Is Enjoying New Forever Home

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpAzZYDLLzF/ theanimalfoundation When Dutchess was found locked inside a hot car on the top floor of a parking garage last July on the Las Vegas Strip, the 3-month-old puppy had her mouth taped shut. The temperature outside was 113 degrees and @lvmpd Officer Rybacki knew he had to act fast. He rescued Dutchess from the car, and her story went viral. Swipe left to see how Dutchess is doing these days! She lives with a wonderful family who adores her. She sneaks into the children’s beds and enjoys hanging out with her new fur siblings. She’s also quite the traveler, making her way all over Nevada, California, and Arizona, never missing a chance to play in the snow. Talk about a good life. Edited · 1d

The Animal Foundation/Instagram

Dutchess's fate might have been a gamble at first, but the lovable Siberian husky with a tragic backstory has now drawn a winning hand!

Last July, Dutchess, then a 3-month-old puppy, was found locked inside a car, with her mouth sealed shut by electric tape, on the top floor of a Las Vegas parking garage, according to Nevada animal shelter The Animal Foundation.

By the time concerned onlookers contacted police, the afternoon temperature outside had raised to a scorching 113 degrees.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police who responded and rescued the animal through the car's sunroof say the dog was without food, water and air conditioning for over two hours while her owner was illegally inside a casino gambling. The owner was later charged.

However, despite this ordeal, the animal shelter was able to help Dutchess find a stable home, placing her with a loving family the following month.

Six months later, the shelter has given an update, letting fans of the puppy's happy ending know that she's still living the good life with her new owners, a family with two kids and several furbabies for her to play with.

"She lives with a wonderful family who adores her," the organization posted to Instagram on Thursday. "She sneaks into the children's beds and enjoys hanging out with her new fur siblings."

"She's also quite the traveler, making her way all over Nevada, California, and Arizona, never missing a chance to play in the snow," the post added. "Talk about a good life."

As proof, the shelter offered up a carousel of Dutchess's family life, including shots of the dog frolicking in the great outdoors and hanging out indoors with two contented-looking cats and another canine friend.