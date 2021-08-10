Rescue worker removes giant snake from ceiling of home; watch viral video

Few creatures inspire more fear in human beings than a snake. Now, imagine finding one of them in your ceiling.

This viral clip, put out by a channel called ViralHog, shows a rescue worker extracting a large snake, measuring several feet, from a ceiling.

The clip shows a rescue worker slowly peeling off a section of the ceiling. The ceiling cracks to reveal an enormous snake.

The man then takes the creature by the tail, but when he tries to remove it , the whole section of the ceiling cracks and falls.

The reptile crashes onto a chest of drawers in the room. As the rescue worker pulls the snake towards him, the creature tries to attack.

The man tries to distract the reptile using his cap, but fails. The snake then falls to the ground, allowing the rescue worker to capture it after a few tries.

The video, which was uploaded on 6 August, has left viewers stunned. Several social media users tried to figure out the location of the video and the species of the snake.

Others were terrified, thinking of possibilities if the reptile had attacked the residents of the house.

This is not the first time involving humans and snakes that has gained traction on social media. In July, a family in Georgia, USA, discovered that the space underneath their bed was home to 18 snakes.

The reptiles were discovered when the family thought they saw something fuzzy on the floor and bent to pick it up.

