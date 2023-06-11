Rescue underway to help pilot whales that washed ashore in Cape Breton

Members of the public are shown trying to help the whales in Port Hood, N.S., on Sunday. (Lianna Gillis/Facebook - image credit)

Around 10 pilot whales washed up in Port Hood, N.S., on Sunday, says an official with the Marine Animal Response Society.

"Some of them have died, some are alive," executive director Tonya Wimmer said in a brief interview. She said her information came from people at the scene who were trying to help the whales.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Wimmer and a team from the group are heading to Port Hood, which is on the western coast of Cape Breton, to assist.

Wimmer said a team from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is also heading there.

A photo provided to CBC News from someone at the scene shows around two dozen people trying to help the whales.

MORE TOP STORIES