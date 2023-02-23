The Rescue of Ravenwood: this children’s book is a welcome blast of no-nonsense escapism

170115181

It’s often said that children’s fiction is being harmed by publishers willing to sacrifice good storytelling for the sake of new ideological orthodoxies. This has come sharply into focus in the past week with the storm surrounding revisions to the works of Roald Dahl. Fairy tales are “re-gendered”; even board-books press home messages about global warming to audiences as young as two.

But as Natasha Farrant reminds us, an engagement with contemporary issues (in this case, conservation) need not spoil the plot. Her latest novel is set in the north of England, where our 11-year-old heroine Bea lives in “a state of gentle chaos” with her artist uncle Leo at Ravenwood, the family’s crumbling house by the sea. Bea has spent her childhood running wild at Ravenwood with Raffy, the son of Leo’s partner Martha, and now they’re joined by Noa, whose mother has gone abroad.

After a few hiccups, the three become inseparable, and look forward to “a glorious Ravenwood summer” shaking plums from the trees and swimming in the cove. But their idyll is threatened when Leo’s brother Jack arrives with a mysterious friend called Ant, who has a “deep orange suntan” and drives “a gleaming SUV”. This suspiciously unbohemian fellow turns out to be a developer, who – egged on by Jack – wants to turn Ravenwood into a hotel and cut down an ancient tree to make way for a car park. Bea is on holiday with her estranged parents in Italy when the news unfolds, and she stows away on a perilous train journey across Europe, determined to save her beloved house and woods from destruction.

Farrant is a resolutely outdoorsy sort of writer. The Children of Castle Rock (2018) was a boarding-school caper set in the Highlands, and her Costa-winning novel Voyage of the Sparrowhawk (2021), set in the aftermath of the First World War, saw two children flee across the English Channel in a narrowboat. Here, as in her previous books, the action unfolds at a cracking pace.

Some readers might find the narrator too chirpy. But Farrant’s fiction comes from an enchanted world in which children know the names of newts, and pretty landscapes sweep away the cobwebs. At a time when children’s fiction is under fire for becoming too political, this blast of no-nonsense escapism is a welcome tonic.

