Several feared dead after migrant boat ‘capsizes’ in Channel

Several people are feared dead and a major rescue operation is underway after a suspected migrant boat got into difficulties in the English Channel.

The small boat is believed to have capsized, throwing dozens of passengers into the freezing water in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sources involved in the search and rescue operation said there were “fatalities” and that victims were “being airlifted” from the sea.

A distress call was made just before 3am. Border Force, a Royal Navy patrol vessel, French fishing boats, Kent Police and two coastguard helicopters have joined the rescue mission.

“The operation started just before [4am UK time]”, said a French coastguard source.

“It is believed that there have been fatalities. Helicopters from Britain and France are carrying out airlifts.”

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed it is coordinating “a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat” off the Kent coast.

A spokesman said: "We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.

"HM Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are involved.

“A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting in the rescue.”

The Ministry of Defence confirmed it was working "with relevant agencies on a coordinated response to an incident in the Channel".

It comes just hours after the Prime Minister vowed to pass new laws to tackle illegal immigration and the small boats crisis.

Rishi Sunak unveiled a host of measures designed to curb the perilous crossings.

He told MPs that the Government would “establish a new permanent unified small boats operational command”, bringing together “military and civilian capability and the National Crime Agency”.

On November 24 last year 27 people drowned after a dinghy carrying mainly Iraqi Kurdish migrants to the UK collapsed in the Channel in freezing weather.

A damning French police report has since pinpointed failures in the Calais emergency services response to the crisis.

This year a record 44,000 migrants are believed to have successfully crossed the English Channel in small boats.

Britain last week agreed to pay another £63million a year to France to help finance extra security measures on beaches around Calais and Dunkirk, to try and stop vessels leaving.