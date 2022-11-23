Rescue Dogs Treated to Early Thanksgiving Feast While They Wait to Find Homes for the Holidays

dog treated to thanksgiving dinner

Courtesy Best Friends Animal Society

Thanksgiving came early for dozens of adorable dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society's sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.

On Friday, the animal welfare organization treated its close to 400 residents to a carefully crafted meal from Chef Shon Foster of Sego Restaurant, which is located near the sanctuary.

With the help of an anonymous donor, Chef Foster worked for over 26 hours with approximately 700 pounds of ingredients to prepare a holiday feast that met each dog's dietary requirements and contained no traces of ingredients known to bother canine tummies, like salt, sugar, and some seasonal spices.

After Chef Foster prepared the massive meal, it was delivered in bulk to the sanctuary and separated into portions for the rescue pups. According to Best Friends Animal Society, this is the second time that Chef Foster helps prepared hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for the facility's adoptable dogs.

"Once they see the food and start to eat, you can see the excitement throughout their whole body," he said. "I get to be a hero for a day. It's kind of emotional."

Pet owners can create the same experience for their own canines this Thanksgiving holiday by remembering which foods are dangerous for dogs to eat and sticking with ingredients known to be pet-safe.

Pets can eat a small amount of unseasoned turkey without the skin but should not be given table scraps since the salt, fat, and bones can sicken pets. It is also important to remember that side dishes such as stuffing and pumpkin pie are unsafe for canines, along with chocolate and the artificial sweetener Xylitol.