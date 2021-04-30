Rescheduled – May 4 at 11AM EDT, IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat on “The Future of Space” with Momentus & Stable Road Acquisition
Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian Kabot
With the planet beginning its recovery from the upending changes of the last year, don’t forget about that most crucial final frontier that spells so much for the future prospects of humanity: space.
Momentus, a space infrastructure firm, is working to solve the complex challenge of last-mile delivery for spacecraft and planning to offer services that will help businesses and economies thrive in space.
IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a live fireside chat with Momentus and special purpose acquisition company Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRAC) on Tuesday, May 4th at 11AM EDT. The live event will feature Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian Kabot. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last approximately 45 minutes and include a public Q&A with the audience.
Topics that will be discussed during the event include:
Momentus’ vision for the future of the space economy
The operating model that can help broaden space access
The services Momentus will offer to optimize customers’ use of space
Technology updates, including a focus on Momentus’ proprietary propulsion
The value Momentus is looking to offer in a rapidly growing market
The importance of all investors voting their shares – see details at https://www.stableroadcapital.com/vote
As a first-mover in building in-space infrastructure technology, Momentus is at the forefront of the commercialization of space. With an experienced team of aerospace, propulsion, and robotics engineers, Momentus has developed a cost-effective and energy-efficient in-space transport system based on water plasma propulsion technology. Momentus has in-place service agreements with private satellite companies, government agencies, and research organizations
The company is expected to become publicly traded through a merger with Stable Road Acquisition Corp. in a deal that values the space infrastructure firm at about $1 billion.
About Dawn Harms
Dawn Harms is the Chief Executive Officer at Momentus. A proven leader in the global satellite and launch services industry, Ms. Harms formerly served as Momentus’ Chief Revenue Officer. She was previously the Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Boeing and has held executive positions at International Launch Services (ILS) and Space Systems Loral (now MAXAR). She received a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has long served on their engineering advisory board. She is chairwoman emeritus of the Space and Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) and currently serves on the board of directors for Momentus and ManSat.
About Rob Schwarz
Rob Schwarz is the Chief Technology Officer at Momentus and is responsible for the vision and technical direction of the full line of Momentus products. Mr. Schwarz has a background in spacecraft systems engineering and management, product management, and innovation. Prior to joining Momentus, he served as the CTO at Maxar Space Division.
About Brian Kabot
Brian Kabot has over 20 years of principal investing experience on Wall Street. Mr. Kabot began his career at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette as an analyst in their Merchant Banking Partners group. He later worked directly for Dan Lufkin at Questor Management Company where he focused on acquiring distressed and bankrupt companies in the industrials, materials and energy sectors. At Questor, Mr. Kabot was a member of the team that led the distressed debt for control transaction for GenTek (Ticker: GETI), an industrial conglomerate servicing the automotive, appliance and electronics, and general industrial industries. After 5 years in private equity and distressed investing, he joined Reservoir Capital working on their direct public efforts. He later ran the industrials, materials, and energy vertical for Sun Capital Partners’ cross cap structure/activist hedge fund. At Sun Capital, Mr. Kabot led the distressed debt for control transaction for Accuride (Ticker: ACW), a manufacturing company servicing the medium and heavy duty commercial vehicle market.
