Rescale Announces Sustainable Computing for Net-Zero Carbon Footprint with New Responsible Compute Data Center Initiative in Iceland

Rescale

Pioneer in high performance computing built for the cloud partners with leaders in technology for zero-emissions solutions for cities, including vehicles, manufacturing and production

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rescale , the leader of high performance computing (HPC) built for the cloud to accelerate engineering innovation, announced a sustainability in itiative to run massive computing workloads at a new Responsible Compute data center in Iceland near the Arctic Circle powered by hydro and geothermal electricity. With the Responsible Compute infrastructure, Rescale will provide customers unprecedented access to carbon-neutral computing. Rescale is the cloud HPC provider for leading engineering companies including seven of the top 10 automakers and seven of the top 10 aerospace companies, enabling industries to drive innovation while managing their carbon footprint.



Data center computing generates 2% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, comparable with the airline industry – it is expected to exceed 3% by 2025. In the area of engineering and science, a researcher’s carbon footprint for computing can exceed that for all other work activities combined, including travel. Leading organizations are actively looking at ways to improve their carbon footprint posture.

“We aim to provide a truly sustainable solution with class-leading carbon reporting based on standardized methods of calculation,” said Kristjan Hafsteinsson, Managing Director of Responsible Compute. “This initiative allows our customers to reduce their carbon footprint, evaluate their emissions evolution and take appropriate steps to further their journey towards carbon neutrality in computing.”

Responsible Compute is a joint venture by Nordic IT solutions provider Origo and Borealis Data Center. The venture provides HPC infrastructure operating in the Borealis Data Center in northern Iceland running on 100% renewable energy with environmentally-friendly free cooling. Responsible Compute focuses on providing carbon-free solutions along with market-leading emissions reporting and world-class performance.

Story continues

“As the importance of computation in modern R&D and engineering increases, businesses are looking for new ways to improve operational efficiency, decrease environmental impact, and provide accurate reporting of carbon footprint and sustainability metrics,” said Joris Poort, CEO and founder of Rescale. “We expect to see continued growth in demand for sustainable computing solutions. Rescale will continue to give customers the tools to optimize the cost and performance of their applications in the cloud, now with the added capability of optimizing for an environmentally sustainable future.”

Rescale is committed to sustainability with its corporate mission to accelerate innovation through computational science and engineering. Rescale’s intelligent automation enables engineers to take advantage of the latest advances in chip technologies and interconnects a catalog of more than 1000 pre-integrated HPC software solutions for customers running the most demanding workloads on premises and on leading public clouds (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud and more). Rescale’s addition of Responsible Compute infrastructure provides new options for companies to meet environmental sustainability objectives in their computational science and engineering efforts, and is part of Rescale’s commitments towards sustainability .

About Responsible Compute

Responsible Compute is a joint venture owned and backed by data center provider Borealis Data Center and Nordic IT provider Origo to provide world-class HPC services for sustainable computing with a net-zero carbon footprint. Origo is a publicly traded company that has more than 30,000 customers, offering a range of technology solutions for small, medium and large enterprises, from hardware, digital transformation, system operation and services to information security, ERP and BI, as well as the digital world. It traces its corporate roots to 1967 as IBM Iceland. Borealis Data Center builds and operates the most sustainable data centers in the world using renewable clean and carbon-free energy. Long-term energy contracts enable predictable and economical operations costs. Borealis Data Center operates over 60MW capacity in two sites in Iceland. Their site in Blönduós in the North of Iceland is connected to the Blanda hydro power plant producing 150MW of 100% renewable energy.

About Rescale

Rescale is high performance computing built for the cloud, to empower engineers while giving IT security and control. From supersonic jets to personalized medicine, industry leaders are bringing new product innovations to market with unprecedented speed and efficiency with Rescale – the cloud platform that delivers intelligent full-stack automation and performance optimization. IT leaders use Rescale to deliver HPC-as-a-Service with a secure control plane to deliver any application, on any architecture, at any scale on their infrastructure of choice.

Editorial Contact

Taylor Ceseña

tcesena@rescale.com

+1.209.487.4484



