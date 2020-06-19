RESAAS Sells Out First RESAAS U Class

VANCOUVER, B.C , June 19, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that the first class of the previously announced RESAAS U, an online education and training environment for RESAAS agents, was sold out.

Registration for the first class was limited to 1,000 RESAAS agents, which was successful sold out within hours. The class was delivered via a live Zoom video call.

The upcoming second class in the RESAAS U Summer School series is scheduled for June 24, 2020 , featuring respected industry expert Mark Choey .

Mark Choey co-founded Climb Real Estate, an award-winning real estate brokerage which ranked in the top 250 brokerages nationwide in the United States within 6 years of launch, before it was acquired by Realogy.

Prior to founding Climb, Mark was a top producing REALTOR, ranking #2 in condo sales in all of San Francisco . Mark now runs HighNote, a new tool for agents to win more listings, buyers and offers. Mark has delivered keynote presentations at Inman Connect, and is a member of Zillow's advisory board.

RESAAS U provides RESAAS agents with proven strategies from the "10X Real Estate Professional", a previously announced partnership between RESAAS and Grant Cardone .

"There is clear demand from RESAAS agents for world-class learning and education," said Tom Rossiter , CEO of RESAAS. "RESAAS U will create success through digital online training."

Following the completion of the RESAAS U 4-part Summer School series, an 8-week paid-for Masterclass series will be launched by RESAAS.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.





