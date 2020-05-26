RESAAS Announces Integration with Uber

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce a new integration with Uber.

Uber (NYSE:UBER - News) is the world's largest ride-sharing company, with more than 90 million active customers served each month. Uber operates in 700 cities across 63 countries globally.

The integration between RESAAS and Uber embeds the ability to request an Uber car directly inside the RESAAS mobile app. When viewing a property inside the RESAAS mobile app, an Uber car can be summoned with one click. This will pick up the agent or their client, and automatically drive them to the listing address.

"RESAAS is most active in larger cities throughout the United States, areas where many residents and real estate agents often don't use cars," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "With local lockdowns starting to ease in much of the United States, RESAAS data already shows resumed demand for in-person viewings. We are excited to launch this new integration with Uber for all RESAAS agents, enabling them to better serve their clients. This will increase usage of the RESAAS mobile app, in turn increasing engagement and data collected by RESAAS."

The integration of Uber is available today May 26, 2020 for all RESAAS agents via the RESAAS mobile app. RESAAS provides apps for both the Apple iPhone via the Apple App Store, and for Android phones via the Google Play Store.

This news release is for a technology integration, not a revenue sharing arrangement.

Source of Uber statistics: https://www.uber.com/newsroom/company-info

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

