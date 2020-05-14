RESAAS Announces Enhanced Integration with Matterport

VANCOUVER , May 14, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce an enhanced integration with Matterport.

RESAAS - The World's Largest Real Estate Technology Platform (CNW Group/RESAAS SERVICES INC.)

Based in Sunnyvale, CA , Matterport creates realistic 3D tours for all types of real estate.

Matterport's all-in-one virtual tour platform automatically generates high-resolution photos of the property, video assets and floor plans – everything RESAAS agents need to immediately market properties.

RESAAS has an existing integration with Matterport, which allows Matterport virtual tours to be added to RESAAS listings.

This new enhancement allows for Matterport virtual tours to be embedded in private communities within RESAAS' Enterprise suite. This enables brokerages, real estate franchises, associations and MLSs that are customers of RESAAS to tour properties virtually as a group.

The new RESAAS Virtual Showcase, announced last week, will also include Matterport virtual tours, further enhancing the value to agents showing their listings remotely.

"Matterport offers agents a turnkey solution that turns every listing into a 24/7 open house, especially now during this time of social distancing," said Robin Daniels , Chief Marketing Officer at Matterport. "We are excited that RESAAS is extending our integration with their real estate technology platform so agents can offer the most immersive 3D property walkthroughs for their clients to explore from anywhere, at any time."

An independent study commissioned by Matterport showed that properties with 3D tours closed 31% faster and sold for up to 9% higher.

"RESAAS has never been busier helping agents achieve success through use of the best technology," said Tom Rossiter , CEO of RESAAS. "Extending our integration with Matterport will provide a more rich, interactive and virtual experience for RESAAS agents. In these times, virtual tours and technology platforms are core pillars that top agents are leveraging. Matterport and RESAAS provide this vital foundation for the real estate industry."

This integration is now live on the RESAAS platform, available for RESAAS' Enterprise customers to use immediately, as well as RESAAS agents using the RESAAS Virtual Showcase.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.





