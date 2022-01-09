Requisition for noise control services increased

Several of the electoral areas have amended noise control service bylaws heading for provincial approval, including Gabriola.

The Gabriola Island noise control extended service amendment bylaw was passed by the board of directors on Dec. 14. It amends the service bylaw established in 1998. The amendment changes the maximum that can be requisition for the cost of the service from $5,000 to $37,500, or a tax rate $0.0235 per $1,000 of net taxable value.

Amendments to Electoral Areas A and E were also approved. Areas F and H do not have noise bylaws.

The previous requisition amount was not enough to cover the increased contribution to bylaw enforcement necessary as a result of the board of directors approving the hire of an additional bylaw enforcement officer, Paul Thompson, acting general manager of planning and development, said. “Each of the individual bylaw services such as noise control contributes to the costs of the overall bylaw enforcement service.”

No changes have been made to the bylaw that regulates and prohibits “objectionable noise” within Electoral Area B. Penalties for violations remain between $100 and $2,000 for a first offence and $250-2,000 for a second or subsequent offence.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder