Reputed ex-Kansas City mobster dies at 73 after long illness that began as COVID-19

Bill Lukitsch
·5 min read
Provided/GoFundMe

William “Willie” Cammisano Jr., once considered to be an underboss within Kansas City organized crime, died Tuesday at age 73.

More than a decade after largely fading from public view, Cammisano spent much of his final years with severe illness. In a GoFundMe launched in 2021, his family reported of his ailing health after first contracting COVID-19 in July 2020.

Family of Cammisano could not be immediately reached by The Star for comment.

As an alleged leader of the mob in Kansas City, Cammisano was sentenced to two stints in federal prison — once in the late 1980s and a second time in 2011. Among the cases brought against him over the span of four decades: He was accused by federal authorities of pressuring a witness to lie to a federal grand jury in a murder investigation and later for helping to run an illegal sports book.

During the 1980s and 1990s, members of the Cammisano family were alleged to have wielded heavy influence in the Kansas City mob scene and overseen a semi-independent arm of the Civella crime family. Cammisano was the son of William “Willie The Rat” Cammisano Sr., who was identified by the FBI as the top crime boss in Kansas City around 1988.

The nickname for the elder Cammisano had two known explanations.

A former Kansas City businessman testified in 1980 before a U.S. Senate committee that the elder Cammisano was responsible for his father’s murder and earned the moniker “because he killed people and stuck them in the sewers so the rats could eat them.” The elder Cammisano argued the nickname was actually “Willie Rats,” which he attributed to a boyhood practice of loaning out his rat terrier “Trixie” to neighbors with rodent problems.

The elder Cammisano, a four-time felon suspected of being involved though never criminally charged in several killings, was identified by the FBI as taking the reins in the Kansas City criminal underworld around the time leaders of the Civella crime family were sent to prison.

The younger Cammisano at the time allegedly ran day-to-day operations as a capo, or lieutenant, though Cammisano long maintained he and his family had no involvement whatsoever with organized crime.

The younger Cammisano, meanwhile, was twice convicted in federal court on cases with alleged mob ties.

In the first case, Cammisano was accused of threatening a witness involved in a federal murder investigation — a situation he described as a misunderstanding that involved a $50,000 bet over a game of golf. He was found guilty on one count of obstruction of justice and sentenced to five years in prison.

During a sentencing hearing in that case in 1989, FBI agents testified that Cammisano was a “made member” of the Kansas City mob. He was also named as a subject of interest in two gangland killings the FBI was investigating at the time, though he was never charged in connection.

A federal appeals court later found that prosecutors had not produced enough evidence tying Cammisano to leadership of organized crime activities, which carried enhanced penalties, and reduced his sentence by two years.

In September 1994, following his release from prison, the Missouri Gaming Commission moved to ban Cammisano from the state’s riverboat casinos. During a hearing to appeal the decision, Cammisano told commissioners his father was “a great man” and denied any connections of his family to organized crime.

In January 1997, the Nevada Gaming Control Board also placed Cammisano in its Black Book — a list of persons barred from entering a Las Vegas casino. The Las Vegas Sun newspaper reported at the time that Cammisano was nominated for addition to the banned list after officials became aware of multiple visits to the city by reputed Kansas City mob members.

“He was a shadowy character,” said Gary Jenkins, a retired Kansas City police detective who worked in the intelligence unit until 1996. Jenkins said Cammisano’s latest conviction in 2010 marked a rare example of a mob figure taking a plea instead of heading to trial.

Cammisano’s notoriety had waned until his most recent brush with the law in 2010. He was charged in the Western District of Missouri for allegedly running a multi-million dollar illegal online gambling operation.

Prosecutors alleged Cammisano helped manage a $3.6 million illegal sports betting business that opened in 2006 and closed shop three years later amid a federal investigation. The business used a toll-free 1-800 phone number and websites operated out of Costa Rica to handle bets on sporting events.

In 2010, Cammisano pleaded guilty in federal court to conducting an illegal gambling business, a felony, in another case investigated by the FBI.

In his plea agreement, Cammisano personally admitted to handling a stable of bettors who wagered a total of $1.1 million. The FBI seized $60,000 from his bank accounts that was later forfeited to the federal government.

In January 2011, Cammisano was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. He was among six people — including his brother Gerlarmo “Jerry” Cammisano, whom federal prosecutors at the time called the “master agent” behind the online sports book — who pleaded guilty to taking part in the criminal enterprise.

In the online fundraiser launched last year on behalf of Cammisano, the webpage says he fell ill with COVID-19 in July 2020 and suffered a long battle with illness. Complications included a monthslong coma and two strokes that ultimately required around-the-clock medical care not covered by his health insurance.

A brief obituary published online Wednesday by Passantino Bros. Funeral Home says Cammisano was living in Harrisonville at the time of his death. Services were scheduled to be held Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Latest Stories

  • Actor Julian Sands Identified As Missing Hiker In California Mountains

    The "Room With A View" actor and another hiker, Bob Gregory, are both missing as dangerous winter weather conditions hit the San Gabriel Mountains.

  • Tucker Carlson sparks fresh outrage by mourning the end of apartheid in South Africa

    The Fox News host said South Africa is “a country we never talk about because no one wants to admit what’s happened there over the past 29 years”

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Dadonov helps Canadiens shoot down Jets 4-1

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens had to deal with a depleted lineup on Tuesday night but still rose to the occasion. Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia, Jake Evans and Jonathan Drouin all missed the game while Rem Pitlick and Rafael Harvey-Pinard were emergency call-ups. Trailing 1-0, Montreal scored four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 win over the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets. “You’re always stronger collectively than you are individually,” said Habs coach Martin St. Louis. “We’re trying a

  • Unheralded pass rusher Charles Omenihu steps up for 49ers

    When the San Francisco 49ers needed a game-changing defensive play in their playoff opener it wasn't one of their three first-team All-Pros who delivered. Instead it was under-the-radar pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who seems to have a knack for rising up on the playoff stage. Omenihu's strip sack against Geno Smith helped San Francisco take control in the second half of a 41-23 wild-card victory last week over Seattle and it was just the latest big postseason play he's provided in his short time

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Raptors recover after Barrett tying slam, edge Knicks in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett's tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, but he was on the bench after fouling out when Toronto had to wait out Jalen Brunson's missed 3-pointer in the final second before emerging with the victory. O.G. Anunoby hit two 3-point

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.