Repurpose your mason jars with these fun and functional hacks

Few household items are as versatile as Mason jars. No matter the pursuit, there are numerous ways to put Mason jars to good use. Here are three easy hacks to show you new crafty and creative ways to upcycle Mason jars, be it for decoration, function, or both!

For this project, you will need:

Mason jars

A large matchbox with matches

Scissors

Hot glue gun

Nail & hammer

White paint

Sponge paint brush

Cabinet door knob

Mason Jar Hack 1: Make A Decorative Match Holder

Turn an ordinary Mason jar into a functional and stylish match holder. Cut the match striker off a matchbox, then cut it in half. Hot glue the match striker strip onto the center of a Mason jar lid. Fill the Mason jar with matches, twist on the top, then light one up!

Mason Jar Hack 2: Make A Grated Cheese Shaker

Use a Mason jar as a shaker for grated cheese. Hammer holes into the Mason jar lid with a nail, then fill the jar with your favorite grated cheese and cap it.

Mason Jar Hack 3: Make Decorative Apothecary Jars

Make your own gorgeous apothecary jars out of Mason jars. Paint a Mason jar lid white and hot glue a white cabinet door knob to the center of the lid before filling the jar with your chosen toiletries.

