Republicans need to give Trump the Hoover treatment and cut the loser loose

Chris Schlak, USA TODAY
·3 min read

In 1932, after losing decisively to Democrat Franklin Roosevelt, former Republican President Hebert Hoover bucked presidential norms and became an outspoken critic of his successor in the White House.

Driven by personal grievances, Hoover wrote several scathing books and disparaged Roosevelt and the New Deal in speeches. In 1940, seven years after leaving the White House, he sought the Republican presidential nomination. But the GOP rejected the unpopular former president, knowing he would likely lose again.

Today, Republicans have the opportunity to do the same thing to another highly unpopular former president, who is also driven by personal grievances.

Now is a perfect time for the party and conservatives to reject Donald Trump, who announced his candidacy last week, because he almost certainly would lose again.

Will Republican leaders finally give up on Trump?

Although it might seem like his grip on the party is weakening after many of Trump’s hand-picked candidates lost in the midterm elections, I have my doubts about whether the Republican leadership can quit Trump.

Impartial justice?: If our political and legal systems worked, there wouldn't be a Trump 2024 campaign

From my dating experience: This is how to dump Trump

After the release of the "Access Hollywood" tape, top Republicans excoriated Trump, then they raced back into his camp a month later when he won the 2016 presidential election.

Republican leaders did the same thing after the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Some even flew to Mar-a-Lago to grovel for forgiveness. It is like watching someone trapped in a toxic relationship. They keep telling everyone they’re done with him, but they keep going back.

Former President Donald Trump announces on Nov. 15, 2022, that he will run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Former President Donald Trump announces on Nov. 15, 2022, that he will run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Republicans need an intervention. Trump is responsible for the party's losses in the past three election cycles:

►In the 2018 midterm elections, with Trump in the White House, Democrats gained 40 House seats, seven governorships, more than 300 state legislative seats and control of six state legislatures.

►In the 2020 presidential election, Trump lost by 74 electoral votes and by more than 7 million in the popular vote. Democrats flipped four Republican Senate seats, two of which Republicans lost after Trump and his allies told voters in Georgia not to show up for the runoff election.

►This month, Republicans underperformed dismally in what should have been a blowout win. With high inflation, high gas prices, President Joe Biden’s low approval rating and 74% of people saying the country is headed in the wrong direction, everyone expected a red tidal wave. Instead, because Trump decided to play kingmaker and choose bad candidates, Democrats retained control of the Senate and Republicans will lead the House with only a slim majority.

Republicans won by losing: And America is better because of it

Election 2024: The DeSantis-Trump rivalry has already begun

Democrats profit from Donald Trump's weaknesses

Trump has been the greatest electoral boon for Democrats since the Great Recession, when they won the presidency and strong majorities in the House and Senate. In fact, the party has moved further to the left, and they still win.

How can any Republican who cares about winning still support Trump? Voters have made clear they do not want him or anyone affiliated with him in power. How many more losses should the GOP endure before finally figuring out this unambiguous truth? How many more times will the nebulous "establishment" be scapegoated instead of Trump and his diminishing wing of the party?

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

The 2024 presidential election will not be any different if Trump is the Republican nominee. It will be the easiest way to ensure Biden a second term, if he runs again.

It's time to give Trump the Hoover treatment. Or accept that Republicans will be relegated to minority status for years to come.

Chris Schlak is an Opinion fellow for USA TODAY. He graduated with a degree in government from The University of Texas at Austin in May. He founded and edited The Texas Horn, an Intercollegiate Studies Institute student publication at UT Austin. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisSchlak

More from Chris Schlak:

Republicans won't touch your Medicare. But insolvency looms without changes.

As a disaffected conservative, I recently found reason for hope.

Voters reward GOP for economics, but culture wars pull us apart.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump is a loser who would drag down Republicans in 2024

Latest Stories

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Fred VanVleet says Kyle Lowry still watches every Raptors game

    Kyle Lowry watches more Raptors games than most Toronto fans do.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Brunson's 34 points lifts Knicks to 129-119 win over Thunder

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 34 points while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle had 25 points each to lead the New York Knicks to a 129-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Just eight days ago, the Thunder beat the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, scoring 145 points including 79 in the opening half. But this time, New York held Oklahoma City’s offense in check for the bulk of the game. The Knicks took control in the second quarter with Immanuel Quickley co

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Ottawa Senators sale: Everything you need to know, latest updates

    The process to sell the Ottawa Senators is underway. Here's what you need to know.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Jets face questions on offense after anemic effort vs. Pats

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had a chance to leave Gillette Stadium in first place in the AFC East. Instead, they slid to the bottom of the division with another disappointing loss to the New England Patriots. New York’s inability to finish drives on offense proved costly on the scoreboard and the playoff picture as New England beat the Jets for the 14th straight time with a 10-3 victory Sunday. Rookie Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return for a touchdown ruined a solid

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Canadian ice dancers Fournier Beaudry, Soerensen lead at NHK Trophy

    Canadians Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen lead the way in the ice dance competition at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan. Skating to Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine's "Conga," the duo scored 85.66 in the rhythm dance to stay just ahead of American counterparts Madison Chock and Evan Bates (85.00). Competition continues Saturday, which streams live on CBCSports.ca and on CBC Gem. WATCH | Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen waltz into lead at NHK Trophy: Fournier Beaudry and S

  • Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in training camp, Pacheco has moved ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the unofficial depth chart in Kansas City, getting the bulk of the carries on game day. He had season highs of 16 carries for 82 yards last wee

  • Redblacks defensive lineman Mauldin IV named CFL's top defensive player

    REGINA — Defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV of the Ottawa Redblacks was named the CFL's top defensive player Thursday night. The announcement was made during the CFL's awards banquet in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine league head coaches. The six-foot-four, 259-pound Mauldin IV was one of the few bright spots for Ottawa (4-14), which finished last in the East Division. Mauldin IV had a breakout '22 campaign, his first with Ottawa, registering a CFL-high 17 sacks. He a

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. “A little bit hard for me. A

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko began her quest for the largest prize in women's golf history by hitting a tree and making bogey on a par 5. The rest of Thursday in the CME Group Tour Championship couldn't have gone better. Ko responded with eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club, that sent her to a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead in the LPGA Tour season finale. So much as at stake this week, even beyond the $2 million prize to the winner. Ko has a one-point le

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • 76ers star G Maxey out weeks with broken left foot

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two weeks after breaking his left foot Friday night. Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before he was injured just before halftime of the 76ers' win over Milwaukee. Maxey stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter and he left the building in a walking boot. Maxey walked into the locker room Saturday before Philadelphia's game against Minnesota wearing a walking boot on hi