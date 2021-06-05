Republicans Throw Relatives Under The Bus For Donald Trump In Damning CNN Bit

“Blood may be thicker than water, but apparently it’s not thicker than Kool-Aid.”

So said CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Friday as she showed just how prominent Republicans are more than happy to throw their relatives under the bus when it comes to proving their support for ex-President Donald Trump.

The “New Day” anchor examined how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have all put fealty to Trump over family.

“Even if he calls your wife ugly. Mocks your dad. Puts a target on your brother’s back or rips your uncle,” said Keilar. “In the age of Trump, truly, you can choose your friends but you can’t choose your family.”

