Mitch McConnell joins Republicans to denounce Donald Trump's dinner with white supremacist

David Jackson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – A rising number of Republicans, including Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, are denouncing Donald Trump for hosting a dinner with white nationalist and antisemitic guests – but few if any expect the former president to apologize.

“There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy," said McConnell, R-Ky., a frequent antagonist of Trump. "And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgement, is highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States."

McConnell and others spoke out a day after former Vice President Mike Pence called on Trump to actually apologize for last week's meeting that included white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), both of whom have made a series of statements attacking Jews.

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table," Pence told NewsNation. "I think he should apologize for it, and he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”

The dinner:Donald Trump dined with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, rapper Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago

GOP anger:'Not an accidental meeting.' GOP Arkansas governor blasts Trump for hosting white supremacist

Congressional Republicans returning from Thanksgiving recess also denounced the former president's meeting with racists. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who had been silent about last week's dinner, criticized it when asked by reporters after a meeting at the White House with President Joe Biden.

"I don't think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes," McCarthy said. "He has no place in this Republican Party."

The GOP attacks come two weeks after Trump formally announced he would seek the presidency again in 2024 – a declaration that came just a week after a relatively poor Republican performance in the midterm elections that many party members blamed on Trump.

Still, few Republicans expect Trump to express regret for a dinner with extremists.

“In the six years since Donald became a political figure, he has never once apologized for any of the racist, sexist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophonic, Islamophobic, antisemitic statements he has made," said Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney.

"Why would anyone believe he would apologize for this?”

President Donald Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California leave the U.S. Capitol in 2018.
President Donald Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California leave the U.S. Capitol in 2018.

Trump has not commented on the dinner since a Saturday statement in which he avoided responsibility.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said he did not know Fuentes, and that he was a guest of Ye, who has lost sponsorship deals because of recent antisemitic statements.

"Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business," Trump said. "We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics."

Trump said he urged Ye not to run for president because "any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP."

"Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on 'Tucker Carlson,'" Trump said. "Why wouldn’t I agree to meet? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes."

Trump's legal battles: What are Donald Trump's latest legal challenges? Special counsel, new suit over alleged assault and more

Election fallout:Democratic support for Biden in 2024 surges after midterms as Trump takes a hit, USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds

Throughout the weekend, Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans condemned GOP members who avoided comment on the meeting with racists. They also signaled that the racism issue is likely to follow Trump and the Republicans throughout the 2024 campaign.

"To give an antisemite even the smallest platform – much less an audience over dinner – is pure evil," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Republicans who have criticized Trump are long-time critics of the ex-president.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., one of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on impeachment charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, tweeted that "hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained."

Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who lost her primary to a Trump-backed challenger, attributed McCarthy's reticence to his efforts to become speaker of the House with the votes of pro-Trump members. "I know you want to be Speaker, but are you willing to be completely amoral?" she said on Twitter.

Criticism from pro-Trump lawmakers was muted. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said "the meeting was bad" and Trump "shouldn't have done it." Graham also said, "I don’t think it’ll matter in terms of his political future, but I do believe we need to watch who we meet with."

While calling for an apology, Pence also defended the ex-president by telling NewsNation: "I don’t believe Donald Trump is an antisemite. I don’t believe he’s a racist or a bigot. I would not have been his vice president if he was."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah – who voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachment  cases, the Jan 6 insurrection as well as Trump's efforts to pressure the Ukraine government to investigate Biden – was scornful of the Fuentes and Ye meeting. He said "there is no bottom to the degree to which" Trump is willing "to degrade himself, and the country for that matter."

Romney also issued Republicans a warning about the presidential election in two years.

"I don't think he should be president of the United States," Romney said. "I don't think he should be the nominee of our party in 2024. And I certainly don't want him hanging over our party like a gargoyle.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McConnell, Republicans denounce Trump's dinner with white supremacist

Latest Stories

  • Driver gets impaled during crash while fleeing from police, Pennsylvania cops say

    He was also trapped in his vehicle, police said.

  • First Thing: Shanghai protests over zero-Covid policy spark clashes

    Beijing, Chengdu and Wuhan are also rocked by demonstrations as anger over restrictions builds. Plus: could ‘cloud brightening’ slow Arctic thawing?

  • Don’t forget Ukraine ‘tragedy’ this Christmas, says First Lady

    Olena Zelenska is expected to address MPs and peers on Tuesday as she visits London.

  • Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid

    An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital did what they could to prepare for anticipated Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in. To ease that burden, NATO allies made plans to boost provisions of blankets, generators and other basic necessities to ensure Ukraine's 43 million people can maintain their resolve in the 10th month of fighting against Russia's invasion. Ukraine's first lady implored the West to show the same kind of steadfastness that Ukrainians had shown against Russian President Vladimir Putin's military campaign.

  • Kevin McCarthy Lies That Trump Disavowed White Nationalist Dinner Guest

    GOP leaders are going to great lengths to avoid criticizing the former president for dining with virulent white nationalist Nick Fuentes

  • Reporters press Kevin McCarthy over false claims Trump denounced white supremacist he dined with

    Reporters pressed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about his false claim that former president Donald Trump denounced white supremacist Nick Fuentes four times. Mr McCarthy spoke to reporters after he met with President Joe Biden about a potential railroad strike.

  • UK must become ‘world leader’ to secure justice for Ukraine, says First Lady

    Olena Zelenska urged the UK to become a leader in helping Ukraine achieve ‘justice’ against Russia.

  • Georgians shatter another voting record as Warnock, Walker trade blows

    More than 300,000 Georgians cast their ballots on Monday in a highly contentious Senate runoff race, smashing the previous one-day record of 233,000 votes set just four years ago.

  • 'Safe, secure and accurate': Arizona's Maricopa County certifies election after rowdy crowd objects

    A meeting packed with conspiracy allegations was capped off by a unanimous vote by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election .

  • White House Veteran Courtney Rowe Joins NBCUniversal

    Courtney Rowe, a veteran of both the Obama and Biden administrations, is returning to the entertainment business. Rowe has joined NBCUniversal as SVP, Corporate Communications. She was most recently appointed by President Biden to oversee strategic communications and public engagement for the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to lead the operation to get […]

  • ‘Disgusting and credible’ plots against Meghan Markle investigated by police

    ‘If you’d seen the stuff that was written ... you would feel under threat all the time,’ says Neil Basu

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.