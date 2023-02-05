Republicans Sidestep Questions On Chinese Balloons During Trump Years

Sanjana Karanth
·4 min read

Republicans are criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of a suspected surveillance balloon from China that entered U.S. airspace this past week ― while sidestepping questions about similar incidents happening several times under former President Donald Trump.

The balloon, which looked like a large white orb to bewildered civilians on the ground, moved eastward through U.S. airspace for several days before the Air Force’s F-22 fighter jet shot it down with a short-range missile off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. The interception was televised live, showing the balloon exploding before falling into the Atlantic.

China maintains that the balloon was a civilian airship used mostly for weather research, but the U.S. claims it was a “spy balloon” that carried sensors and surveillance equipment while passing over sensitive military areas.

Citing an unidentified senior Pentagon official, the Defense Department said in a statement on Saturday that Chinese balloons “briefly transited the continental United States at least three times during the prior administration.” The Associated Press reported that officials also spoke of another such incident earlier in the Biden administration. None of those four incidents reportedly lasted as long as this week’s, and it has not been confirmed whether the previous balloons were shot down.

President Joe Biden speaks to the press after arriving at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Feb. 4, 2023.
President Joe Biden speaks to the press after arriving at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Feb. 4, 2023.

President Joe Biden speaks to the press after arriving at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Feb. 4, 2023.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden was first briefed on the balloon last Tuesday, and a day later authorized the military to shoot it down as soon as it was in a location where civilians wouldn’t be at risk of damage from the debris. But Republicans have spent the weekend criticizing the administration for not acting fast enough to take down the balloon.

When confronted about the various instances of Chinese balloons entering U.S. airspace during the Trump administration, those same Republicans avoided giving a direct answer.

Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), who chairs the House intelligence committee, refused to answer Chuck Todd when asked whether he’d been briefed on the several incidents during the Trump administration. Instead, Turner pivoted back to his claim that Biden is “not seeing the urgency” of the current situation.

When asked about it on Fox News Sunday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tried to blame the reports of balloons during the Trump years on former President Barack Obama.

“So I’ve spoken to a lot of former Trump administration officials, they say they’re not aware of anything like this happening during their administration,” Cotton told Shannon Bream. “It’s possible, maybe, that it happened first during the Obama administration and the military was told at the time that this is no big deal and they shouldn’t raise the alarm bells on it. We need to get answers to that as well, though.”

Mike Pompeo, who served both as CIA director and secretary of state under Trump, told Fox News on Saturday that he was not aware of such incidents happening “during our four years in office.”

On Sunday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), vice chair of the Senate intelligence committee, acknowledged the previous incidents of Chinese balloons entering the U.S., but said they are “no comparison” because of the lengthy flight path taken by the most recent balloon, including over “sensitive military installations.”

Rubio also claimed that China is trying to signal to the world that the U.S. can’t possibly come to the aid of Indo-Pacific nations threatened by China if it can’t shoot down a balloon in its own airspace. When reminded by Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week” that the Biden administration did in fact shoot the balloon down, Rubio responded: “Yeah.”

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio) also claimed that Trump would not have allowed a spy balloon into the country, failing to mention the incidents cited by the Pentagon.

Trump himself rejected the idea that surveillance balloons from China entered the U.S. under his watch, posting his denial Sunday on his far-right platform Truth Social.

“[The Biden administration] are only good at cheating in elections, and disinformation ― and now they are putting out that a Balloon was put up by China during the Trump Administration, in order to take the ‘heat’ off the slow moving Biden fools,” the former president wrote. “China had too much respect for ‘TRUMP’ for this to have happened, and it NEVER did. JUST FAKE DISINFORMATION!”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Republicans criticize Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. lawmakers on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden for waiting days to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated over the United States, accusing him of showing weakness toward China and initially trying to keep the breach of U.S. airspace undisclosed. A U.S. Air Force fighter jet on Saturday shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace near Alaska, triggering a dramatic spying saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations.

  • Donald Trump Tries to Deny That Spy Balloons Also Flew Over U.S. During His Presidency

    Gaelen Morse/ReutersDonald Trump tried to deny reports on Sunday that China launched spy balloons over the U.S. during his presidency, saying the claims were an attempt to deflect embarrassment over the half-week debacle.Three other spy balloons have traveled over the continental U.S. in the past, officials told the Associated Press, including twice during the Trump administration. That has not stopped Trump and his acolytes, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and former Secretary of State Mike Pomp

  • Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy

    In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21 that he had applied online to sponsor the young engineer’s trip to Florida as required by the new parole program for Cuban migrants set up by the Biden administration. With his printed authorization in hand and a small blue suitcase, Marzo climbed aboard a plane to Hialeah last Friday, shaken by the speed of it all.

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene roasted after she complains about salary and how Congress makes her ‘miserable’

    “I made a lot more money before I got here. I’ve lost money since I’ve gotten here,” Rep Greene says

  • Ukraine Latest: Defense Minister Address Reports He’ll be Ousted

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s government expects Russia’s new offensive to start this month, defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a press briefing in Kyiv. The one-year mark of Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor will be Feb. 24. Separately, Reznikov addressed reports he may soon be replaced. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat Y

  • Canada deploys military aircraft over Haiti to disrupt gangs

    The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft in response to Haiti's request for support as violence continues to escalate in the country.

  • Michelle Yeoh Recalls Her Mom Chaperoning Her Date and Accidentally Holding Her Date's Hand

    "He was holding the hand he thought was mine," the Oscar-nominated actress said of her date accidentally holding her mother's hand

  • Elon Musk wants the Fed to 'cut interest rates immediately' — but Jerome Powell doesn't see rates coming down anytime soon. These are 3 sectors for safety if costs keep soaring

    Even the world’s richest man can’t have it all.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • GANNI's FW23 "BUTTERFLIES!" Collection Is a Reflection of the Past

    Ditte Reffstrup looked back on the past 13 years she's been at GANNI for her latest Fall/Winter...

  • ‘Miserable’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines That Her Congressional Salary Is Too Low

    RumbleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented this week about how little she was getting paid as a member of Congress, claiming that her low congressional salary had made her “life miserable” as she “made a lot more money” before stepping into public service.The MAGA firebrand, who fashions herself as a populist concerned about the plight of everyday Americans, recently appeared on investigative journalist turned professional troll Glenn Greenwald’s podcast. While ostensibly there to talk ab

  • US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump documents

    U.S. officials have offered to brief congressional leaders on their investigation into the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Sunday. Six months after federal agents conducted an unprecedented search of a former president's home for classified documents, the White House faces bipartisan pressure to share what it found with lawmakers who say the are concerned about the potential damage to national security and intelligence sources.

  • Ukraine war: Kyiv expecting major Russian offensive around invasion anniversary

    Ukraine is expecting a possible major Russian offensive launched for "symbolic" reasons around the anniversary of its invasion later this month, the country's defence minister has said. Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine has the reserves to hold back Moscow's forces even though not all of the latest Western military supplies will have arrived in time for the expected Russian attack. "Despite everything, we expect a possible Russian offensive in February," he said.

  • Former Stable Girl Claims to Be the ‘Older’ Woman Who Took Prince Harry’s Virginity

    Nicholls/ReutersA mother of two and former stable girl at the British royal family’s retreat in Highgrove has come forward to say she is the “older” woman who Prince Harry described taking his virginity during an “inglorious episode” behind a pub in his recent memoir.“His description is accurate–the real shock when I saw what he’d written was how true it was. That’s what took me back the most. I’m not offended,” Sasha Walpole was quoted telling The Daily Mail of the encounter.“I don’t mind him s

  • Eric Trump Blames Dad's Beloved Brexit For Millions In Losses At Scottish Golf Courses

    Donald Trump has previously hailed the U.K.'s departure from the European Union as a "great thing" for Britain and for business.

  • Trump Offers $1 Million Bond In Bid To Appeal Sanctions For Filing 'Frivolous' Conspiracy Suit

    The Florida judge who imposed the sanctions raked Trump as a "mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.”

  • Shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon could be a lot harder than it sounds, former Navy pilot says

    "It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Trump’s 2016 campaign to pay $450k in NDA lawsuit settlement

    Many ex-Trump campaign staffers are now no longer under gag orders