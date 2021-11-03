Republicans romp in all three KY special elections to fill vacant seats in legislature

All three of the Kentucky legislative districts involved in special elections Tuesday remained in control of Republicans.

In Central Kentucky’s 22nd Senate District, Republican Donald Douglas of Jessamine County outdistanced Democrat Helen Bukulmez of Garrard County 9,773 votes to 3,725, according to unofficial results from Secretary of State Michael Adams. Write-in candidate Sindicat “Sid” Dunn of Mercer County, whose family runs Dunn’s Bar-B-Q and Catering in Harrodsburg, got 150 votes.

Douglas will fill the remainder of the term of Republican Tom Buford, which runs through 2022. Buford, of Nicholasville, served in the Senate from 1991 until his death July 6 at 72. Douglas is medical director and lead physician at Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center in Lexington.

The district covers Jessamine, Garrard, Mercer and Washington counties and part of Fayette. Douglas more than doubled the votes over Bukulmez, an attorney, in every county in the district except for the part of Fayette County, where Bukulmez got 620 to his 509.

Kentucky Republican Party Chairman Mac Brown said, “As a tested and proven physician who has dedicated his career to serving patients and families, Dr. Douglas will be a strong conservative voice for his constituents in Frankfort, where he will work to grow the economy by creating more jobs and opportunity, protect gun rights and the sanctity of life.”

In the 51st House District made up of Taylor and Adair counties, Republican Michael “Sarge” Pollock, an insurance risk advisor in Campbellsville, defeated Democrat Edwin “Eddie Rogers,’ the former judge-executive of Taylor County. Independent Timothy Shafer, a retired Navy veteran, ran as an independent.

The unofficial vote count Tuesday night was 5,217 for Pollock, 1,700 for Rogers and 161 for Shafer.

Pollock will replace Republican John “Bam” Carney of Campbellsville, who died July 17 at 51 after a lengthy battle with pancreatitis and infection

In the 89th House District that includes all of Jackson, northern parts of Laurel and southern parts of Madison counties, Republican Timmy Truett, principal of McKee Elementary School in Jackson County, won over Mae Suramek, a small business owner in Berea.

Story continues

Truett replaces Republican Robert Goforth of East Bernstadt in Laurel County, who resigned Aug. 24 amid domestic violence charges.

In the unofficial vote county Tuesday night, Truett had 3,859 votes to 1,097 for Suramek.

Turnout in all three districts up for grabs was light, which is typical for special elections, said Secretary of State Adams. There were no other elections in Kentucky Tuesday as most residents got their once-every-four-year break from Election Day.

Adams stressed Tuesday night that the election night results were unofficial. He said his office will review them, advise on corrections, if necessary, and then provide them to the bipartisan State Board of Elections for certification.

Gov. Andy Beshear had called the three special elections to be held on Nov. 2 to fill vacant seats in the Kentucky General Assembly — two by deaths and one by resignation.