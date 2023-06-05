Republicans protest as California lawmakers celebrating Pride Month honor a drag nun

Protest took a back seat to celebration at the California Capitol Monday as lawmakers honored drag nun Sister Roma and proclaimed June LGBT Pride Month.

Roma, who belongs to the San Francisco-based Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, was one of 15 guests invited by the legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus as the Assembly and Senate passed resolutions proclaiming June as LGBTQ pride month. Other honorees included tennis legend Billie Jean King and filmmaker Eugene Lee Yang.

Republicans in the Senate called on Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, to revoke Roma’s invitation last Thursday. A group of Catholic and evangelical Christian demonstrators gathered on the Capitol’s west steps Monday afternoon to protest Roma’s recognition.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the Assembly, when Roma came to the front to receive her award, Republican members left the floor and retreated to the lounge in the rear of the chamber. The remaining members clapped, whooped and cheered, giving Roma a prolonged standing ovation.

“Love you, Roma!” shouted fellow honoree Harry Lit from the back of the chamber, eliciting more cheers from the floor and gallery.

Outside the chamber, Roma was held up by supporters who gave her high fives, shook her hand and asked for photos. She struggled to hold back tears.

“I was very emotional,” the drag nun said after receiving her award. Her flowing, feathery blue headpiece framed a full face of drag makeup. “I came this close to crying,” she continued, “and if this makeup runs, I’m done.”

Speaking to the Senate, Democratic Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman of Stockton introduced the pride resolution and noted that she identified as a “proud Catholic.”

“While I love my church, my church doesn’t always love all parts of me,” Eggman said. “And that’s okay, because I don’t love all parts of my church either.”

Prior to the Assembly session, Wiener said he would be surprised if any of his Republican counterparts disrupted the proceedings.

“I think my Republican colleagues are caricaturing her,” Wiener told The Bee, “and if they really took the time to get to know her, they’d understand why I nominated her for this honor.”

Assemblymember Devon Mathis of Porterville was the only Republican member to speak on the Assembly’s resolution, H.R. 33. Mathis spoke briefly about religious freedom and the need for “mutual” respect that has not been displayed “from all sides,” a nod to the controversy over Roma.

“Hatred and bigotry are not acceptable, and if we truly want religious freedom, then respect must be mutual,” Mathis said. “Sadly, that has not been the case many times, and frankly, from all sides.

“As far as I’m concerned, what two consenting adults want to do behind closed doors is on them,” Mathis said. “I’d prefer y’all get a room and keep the (public displays of affection) from my kids,” he continued, “but let’s be respectful on both sides.”

The author of the resolution, Democratic Assemblymember Chris Ward of San Diego, responded to Mathis’ comments in his closing statement.

“I wish I had a Pride parade in the 1990s that I could’ve gone to,” Ward said. “I don’t think I would’ve minded the PDA out there, and it might’ve actually made things a little clearer for me.”

Story continues

The resolutions passed the Assembly and the Senate without opposition. In the Senate, all Republican senators except Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh of Yucaipa abstained from the voice vote. Democratic Senators Dave Min of Irvine and Anthony Portantino of La Cañada Flintridge also did not register votes.

The Senate Republican Caucus wrote last week to Senate pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, asking her to revoke Sister Roma’s invitation. In the letter authored by Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, R-San Diego, the lawmakers characterized the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as “well known for their public denigration of the Catholic faith” and requested the withdrawal of the invitation because “it sends a troubling message to Californians of all faiths.”

That same day, Atkins wrote a response letter to her Senate Republican colleagues in which she declined to revoke Roma’s invitation. In a statement, she said she stood with the LGBTQ caucus in celebrating Roma and the rest of the honorees.

“I’m extremely disappointed in them for leaning in to polarization,” Atkins said of her Republican colleagues in the statement Thursday.

The dispute over Roma’s invitation follows the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision last month to withdraw an invitation to the Sisters to attend an LGBTQ pride event after conservative complaints. The team reversed course and re-invited the group several days later after a backlash of protests.

It also comes amid a nationwide Republican effort to crack down on drag performances, with several conservative-controlled state legislatures passing laws restricting or prohibiting them outright. The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ bills that have been introduced in statehouses across the country — 63 of which have already been signed into law, according to the ACLU’s tracker. Many LGBTQ activists have warned that this is part of a thinly veiled effort to crack down on transgender people.

Prior to the Assembly session, Wiener said he would be surprised if any of his Republican counterparts disrupted the proceedings.

“I think my Republican colleagues are caricaturing her,” Wiener told The Bee, “and if they really took the time to get to know her, they’d understand why I nominated her for this honor.”

Wiener said he nominated Roma for the honor months before the Los Angeles Dodgers controversy in recognition of her decades of work on behalf of the San Francisco community.

She fought Facebook over its policy requiring people to use their government-recognized names on accounts, launching the #MyNameIs hashtag campaign in favor of people’s right to self-identify on the social media platform. She has also served as an educator, activist and fundraiser in the fight against HIV and AIDS, raising more than $1 million for the LGBTQ global community, according to her bio.

The legislature’s joint LGBTQ Caucus each year honors community members whose work increases visibility for the LGBTQ community. Past honorees have included Amy Schneider, champion of the game show Jeopardy!, and Robert Gentry, former mayor of Laguna Beach and the first openly gay mayor in California.

“The LGBTQ Caucus recognizes these incredible people for their efforts in helping to advance representation, as well as for being an inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community and its allies,” the caucus wrote on its website.

The Bee’s Andrew Sheeler contributed to this story.