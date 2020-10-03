All The Republicans In Trump's Orbit Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus So Far

A busy week of travel, public events and private meetings led a shocking number of people around President Donald Trump to contract the coronavirus ― including the president himself.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump revealed their positive diagnoses just a few hours after Hope Hicks, a close aide to the president, announced that she had the virus Thursday evening.

Since then, a number of other frequent contacts of the president’s have tested positive. Many were linked to Trump’s packed White House Rose Garden event on Sept. 26, when Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Here are the positive cases we know so far. It can take several days after exposure for a person to test positive for the virus, and some do not show symptoms for up to two weeks.

President Donald Trump

Trump is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. He tweeted an update on his condition Saturday: “Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

White House physician Sean Conley said late Friday that Trump has not required supplemental oxygen and is doing well after receiving his first dose of Remdesivir, a drug approved to treat COVID-19 symptoms.

It remains unclear precisely how the president picked up the virus, but he seldom wore a mask before his diagnosis.

He traveled to several cities before and after the Rose Garden event, participated in several events including three rallies and was reportedly in enclosed rooms with other maskless individuals as he prepared for his debate with Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden. (Biden and his wife have tested negative.)

First Lady Melania Trump

The first lady attended Barrett’s nomination in the Rose Garden, where she was seen sitting near the judge’s family. (Barrett herself had the virus earlier in the year and recovered.)

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way,” she said in a tweet. “I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

White House Adviser Hope Hicks

Hicks traveled with the president several times in the days leading up to her diagnosis, including a Wednesday trip aboard Air Force One to Minnesota, where Trump held a campaign rally. Hicks began exhibiting symptoms before the rally, The New York Times reported, and she was then isolated on the return flight and exited out the back of the plane.

She did not attend the Rose Garden event.

Former White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway

Conway reportedly spent hours cooped up with Trump and other staffers in preparation for the debate, without masks. She also attended Barrett’s nomination event. She revealed her diagnosis late Friday.

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien

Stepien was diagnosed Friday and is experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms,” according to Politico.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)

Lee attended the Rose Garden event, where he was seen talking to and hugging other attendees without a mask.

He announced his positive diagnosis Friday. Lee said he began feeling symptoms Thursday morning, around the time he attended a 90-minute Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, where he could have infected colleagues. He was seen without a mask at least part of the time.

The Rev. John Jenkins

Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame ― where Barrett attended law school ― was seen at her Supreme Court nomination event without a mask. He tested positive Friday.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

Tillis attended the Rose Garden event and was seen in a mask during the main announcement, although prominent Republicans were seen indoors with Barrett afterward. He tested positive Friday.

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

McDaniel announced Friday that she tested positive. She last saw the president in person on Sept. 25, according to The New York Times.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.)

Johnson announced his diagnosis Saturday. He quarantined for two weeks after coming into contact with someone earlier in the month who had the virus.

He only returned to Washington on Tuesday, when he was “exposed to an individual who has since tested positive,” his office said. The individual was not named.