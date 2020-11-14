Republicans are playing with fire. And we all risk getting burned

Imagine raiding Versailles with a herd of bulls. You probably won’t make it past the gates, and you certainly won’t wind up King of France, but you would irreparably trample the gardens and might well erode the foundation. That’s more or less how I view Donald Trump’s current assault on the election.

Let’s begin with the obvious: Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States on 20 January 2021. As Benjamin Wittes recently explained, “It is exceedingly difficult to steal an election in the United States.” I encourage interested readers to look through his analysis, which I believe is spot on. I’ll quickly sum up the legal arguments.

Trump’s lawsuits will not award him the presidency. To win, Mr Trump must prove systemic fraud, with illegal votes in the tens of thousands. There is no evidence of that so far, and evidence of widespread fraud is unlikely to arise in an election that Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security just labeled “the most secure in American history”. His lawsuits are, as one commentator aptly put it, “too absurd to be even dignified as frivolous”. As of this writing, he is 0-12 in court, a batting average that would shame even a little league baseball player.

His lawsuits are also mathematically useless. He has focused on 2,000 ballots in Michigan where, at the time of this writing, Biden leads by 148,645 votes. He’s challenging a whopping 180 ballots in Arizona, a state recently called for Biden with a lead of 11,434. Georgia’s short-lived lawsuit sought to shave 53 ballots off a 14,057-vote lead. Elsewhere, the math is much the same.

Nor will any recounts move the needle. The largest recount swing in history – Florida’s 2000 recount – changed only 1,247 votes. Recounts currently under way in Wisconsin and Georgia should look more like Wisconsin’s 2016 recount, where the margin shifted by 571 votes. Neither number even approaches Biden’s margins.

More far-fetched scenarios are, well, far-fetched. State and local election officials, who do not report to Trump, are on track to certify Biden’s electors in the next few weeks. State legislatures are understandably reluctant to bypass their own constituents by certifying Republican electors, which would in any case be ineffectual and might well be unconstitutional. And the possibility of Trump mobilizing military resources to barricade himself in the White House on 20 January is almost certainly fanciful.

Many Americans are laughing at Trump, joking that he’ll take the fight from the Four Seasons Total Landscaping building next to a porn shop all the way up to the Supreme Courtyard by Marriott. The man is a clown and deserves every ounce of ridicule thrown his way.

But Republican leaders aren’t laughing. Not even close. They’re backing the president step by frivolous step. What began with exhortations to let legal challenges run their course seems to be escalating, withMike Pompeo giggling about a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” and the House minority leader saying he doesn’t know if Biden will be president on 20 January.

Most materially disturbing is a memo from the attorney general, Bill Barr, that opens the door for politically motivated federal investigations. The memo lowers the bar for new investigations, allowing the DoJ to investigate “irregularities” instead of only “potential crimes”. It also explicitly permits investigations before election results are certified, a departure from the department’s longstanding practice of avoiding electoral interference. Barr’s memo promises a steady drip of misinformation to gloss Trump’s legal claims with a veneer of plausibility.

Consciously undermining democracy by elected officials should be shocking. Shockingly, it isn’t.

Republicans have spent four years engaged in a kind of performance art to stroke the fragile ego of their “Dear Leader” and appease his base. This time around, Republican politicians dance on Trump’s command to secure control of the Senate in this January’s runoff elections and extend their majorities in 2022 and 2024. Maybe some Republicans feel stuck, unable to do anything but play along with Trump’s latest delusion and hope that the federal judiciary will be a bulwark against tyranny, saving them from themselves. It’s an uncomfortable position, but not unexpected in a party that, data shows, has taken a hard turn toward authoritarianism in recent years. (To Republicans bristling at the characterization: you know you’re tilting authoritarian when Turkey’s strongman recognizes the results of a US election before you do.)

