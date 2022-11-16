Do Republicans have to nominate Trump in 2024? Does Biden have to be picked? What to know

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday cleared the way to announce his bid for the 2024 presidential election, after losing the 2020 race for the White House against President Joe Biden.

Ahead of a scheduled announcement from Mar-a-Lago, Trump filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission saying he is running for president in 2024 and setting up an account for fundraising.

Trump's move comes as some supporters have called on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to seek the GOP’s nomination in 2024, and Biden has not formally announced if he will seek a second term.

Political parties often nominate the incumbent president for reelection if the leader is a member of their party. For example, after Trump won the 2016 presidential election, he was easily nominated by the Republican Party in 2020. And after former President Barack Obama won the 2008 race for the White House, he was nominated by the Democratic Party in the 2012 presidential election.

But does a political party have to nominate a person because they are currently serving as president – or because they previously served as president? Here’s what you need to know.

Money: Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees, largest in company history, report says

Tech: Elon Musk says he has 'too much work on my plate' following Twitter takeover at G-20 forum

Does the Republican Party have to nominate Trump in 2024?

No, political parties don’t have nominate a candidate if the person previously served as president.

"It's absolutely not mandatory," Matthew Dallek, a historian and professor of political management at George Washington University, told USA TODAY.

"Presidents are not entitled, even though they have a huge inside track, they are not entitled to being their party's nominee," Dallek said. "Even a non-Trump former president who lost the election and is seeking to make a comeback may have an inside track, but absolutely has no guarantee that they’re going to be the nominee."

Trump could be facing challengers ranging from DeSantis to former Vice President Mike Pence during the 2024 race for the White House. If Trump won the general election, he wouldn't be the only president to leave the White House and return later. Former President Grover Cleveland served as the 22nd and 24th president of the United States.

Does the Democratic Party have to nominate Biden in 2024?

No, a political party also doesn’t have choose a nominee for a presidential election because they're the current president. That means if Biden announces a formal reelection bid, the Democratic Party doesn't have to nominate him.

Claire Jerry, a curator of political history at the National Museum of American History, explained there's "no mandate" requiring political parties to nominate incumbent presidents, but the leaders often already have name recognition and receive media coverage that unknown candidates have to seek out.

"Candidates who are not an incumbent sometimes have to find ways to get themselves in the news in ways that incumbents don't always have to work quite so hard," she said.

She added that incumbents are often nominated again because "typically, this person has been the nominee of your party initially because he or she represented things that you believe in, things that you value."

Dallek also explained that presidents "are the leader of the party and the most powerful person in the party."

"They have enormous, enormous power to dispense all kinds of things, appointments, endorsements, financial support for people's campaigns. So they have a number of tools, formal and informal, that enable incumbent presidents to not only win renomination but often to scare off any primary challengers," he said.

Does an incumbent president skip the nominating process if they run again?

Incumbent presidents typically don't get to skip the nominating process when they run for reelection.

Before the general election in a presidential race, candidates often participate in state primaries and caucuses "where, based on the number of votes they receive from the electorate, they are assigned a certain number of delegates who will vote for them at their party's convention,” according to the Library of Congress.

But a state party doesn’t always hold the races when an incumbent president is running. For example, Republican parties in several states didn’t hold the contests in 2020, choosing instead to automatically support Trump.

Will Biden run again? Voters overwhelmingly don't want him to, poll shows

Biden has said he intends to seek reelection in 2024, though he has noted he won't make his final decision until early next year.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll from last month found that, by 64%-26%, voters did not want Biden to seek a second term. But the numbers are a change from the summer, when 69%-22% said they didn't want Biden to run.

The poll also found that, in a prospective presidential race, Biden led Trump 46%-42%.

Contributing: Michael Collins, Maureen Groppe, David Jackson and Susan Page, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Do Republicans have to pick Trump in 2024? Will Democrats pick Biden?

