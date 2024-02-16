Republicans Launch Own Hip-Hop Task Force In 'Late Show' Spoof

The Republicans might want to leave the hip-hop task force to the Democrats. (Watch the video below.)

In a “Late Show” bit Thursday, the diversity-challenged party formed its own hip-hop task force after Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) announced the launch of his real one.

Bowman’s is called the Congressional Hip Hop Power and Justice Task Force, and it aims to harness rap’s inspiration to address inequality and racial justice.

But the GOP’s fictional version doesn’t quite get the concept.

Old white dudes make up a barbershop quartet to croon classics like Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice,” Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” and Jay-Z’s “99 Problems.”

Bowman was amused.

“Republicans ain’t got no swag, y’all!” he wrote online in response to the sketch.

