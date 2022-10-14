Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race

  • Kris Kobach, the Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, ponders a question from reporters during a news conference, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Topeka, Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
    1/5

    Election 2022 Kansas Attorney General

    Kris Kobach, the Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, ponders a question from reporters during a news conference, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Topeka, Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this photo from Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Kris Kobach, the Republican nominee for Kansas attorney general, makes a short speech at the start of a bus tour across Kansas for GOP candidates in Topeka, Kan. Many Republicans say they're seeing a "new," calmer, steadier Kobach this year after he lost the 2018 race for Kansas governor and a U.S. Senate primary in 2020. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
    2/5

    Election 2022-Kansas-Attorney General

    In this photo from Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Kris Kobach, the Republican nominee for Kansas attorney general, makes a short speech at the start of a bus tour across Kansas for GOP candidates in Topeka, Kan. Many Republicans say they're seeing a "new," calmer, steadier Kobach this year after he lost the 2018 race for Kansas governor and a U.S. Senate primary in 2020. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this May 1998 family photo, Chris Mann, right, now the Democratic nominee for Kansas attorney general, stands with his father, left, in his new Lawrence police uniform, in Lawrence, Kansas. Mann would later be injured on duty and forced to give up his career as an officer before becoming a lawyer, a prosecutor in Kansas City, Kansas, and a national board member for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. (Chris Mann via AP)
    3/5

    Election 2022-Kansas-Attorney General

    In this May 1998 family photo, Chris Mann, right, now the Democratic nominee for Kansas attorney general, stands with his father, left, in his new Lawrence police uniform, in Lawrence, Kansas. Mann would later be injured on duty and forced to give up his career as an officer before becoming a lawyer, a prosecutor in Kansas City, Kansas, and a national board member for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. (Chris Mann via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • In this photo from Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, Kris Kobach, then the Kansas secretary of state and the Republican nominee for Kansas governor, rides in a parade in a jeep with a replica machine gun in Baldwin City, Kan. The jeep was the signature prop in Kobach's campaign for governor that year, which he lost to Democrat Laura Kelly. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
    4/5

    Election 2022-Kansas-Attorney General

    In this photo from Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, Kris Kobach, then the Kansas secretary of state and the Republican nominee for Kansas governor, rides in a parade in a jeep with a replica machine gun in Baldwin City, Kan. The jeep was the signature prop in Kobach's campaign for governor that year, which he lost to Democrat Laura Kelly. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this photo from Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, Chris Mann, the Democratic candidate for Kansas attorney general, answers questions as he stands out police headquarters in Lawrence, Kan. Mann is a former Lawrence police officer who was injured on duty and then became a local prosecutor and Mothers Against Drunk Driving national board member. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
    5/5

    Election 2022-Kansas-Attorney General

    In this photo from Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, Chris Mann, the Democratic candidate for Kansas attorney general, answers questions as he stands out police headquarters in Lawrence, Kan. Mann is a former Lawrence police officer who was injured on duty and then became a local prosecutor and Mothers Against Drunk Driving national board member. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kris Kobach, the Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, ponders a question from reporters during a news conference, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Topeka, Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
In this photo from Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Kris Kobach, the Republican nominee for Kansas attorney general, makes a short speech at the start of a bus tour across Kansas for GOP candidates in Topeka, Kan. Many Republicans say they're seeing a "new," calmer, steadier Kobach this year after he lost the 2018 race for Kansas governor and a U.S. Senate primary in 2020. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
In this May 1998 family photo, Chris Mann, right, now the Democratic nominee for Kansas attorney general, stands with his father, left, in his new Lawrence police uniform, in Lawrence, Kansas. Mann would later be injured on duty and forced to give up his career as an officer before becoming a lawyer, a prosecutor in Kansas City, Kansas, and a national board member for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. (Chris Mann via AP)
In this photo from Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, Kris Kobach, then the Kansas secretary of state and the Republican nominee for Kansas governor, rides in a parade in a jeep with a replica machine gun in Baldwin City, Kan. The jeep was the signature prop in Kobach's campaign for governor that year, which he lost to Democrat Laura Kelly. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
In this photo from Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, Chris Mann, the Democratic candidate for Kansas attorney general, answers questions as he stands out police headquarters in Lawrence, Kan. Mann is a former Lawrence police officer who was injured on duty and then became a local prosecutor and Mothers Against Drunk Driving national board member. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
JOHN HANNA
·6 min read

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office.

Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a “new” Kobach. Many of them say he's staying more on message with a better organized campaign after losing the 2018 race for Kansas governor and a 2020 U.S. Senate primary. Both of those losses were chalked up to disorganized campaigns and Kobach being too abrasive even for very Republican Kansas voters.

The former Kansas secretary of state built a national profile — and created lasting political foes — as the go-to adviser for state and local officials wanting to crack down on illegal immigration. But his platform this year doesn't mention immigration. The signature prop of his campaign for governor four years ago was a jeep painted with a U.S. flag design and equipped with a replica machine gun, and it's nowhere to be seen this year.

“There’s been some learning, trial and error, over time, and I think Kobach as a candidate has grown and become more disciplined,” said Moriah Day, a Republican and gun-rights activist who once worked for Kobach in the secretary of state’s office. “There are certainly advisers and others who have pushed hard for that discipline, and some of them have been together for a few cycles now.”

Kobach’s Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 election is Chris Mann, who is making his first run for elective office. While Republicans have won 80% of statewide down-ballot races over the past 50 years, both parties see the Kobach-Mann contest as a toss-up because of Kobach’s political baggage.

Some of the baggage comes from Kobach advocating strict immigration laws years before Donald Trump ran for president in 2016 and upsetting not only immigrant rights advocates but GOP-leaning business and agricultural groups.

Kobach also pushed the idea that droves of people could be voting illegally and championed a tough prove-your-citizenship rule for new Kansas voters, only to see the federal courts strike it down and order the state to pay voting rights attorneys $1.4 million.

Kobach served as co-chairman of Trump’s short-lived presidential advisory commission on “election integrity” and promoted Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud. At the time, The Associated Press reported that Kobach oversaw an election system in Kansas that threw out at least three times as many ballots in the 2016 election as any similarly sized state did, fueling concerns about massive voter suppression should its practices become the national standard.

Then there was his brand in his 2018 and 2020 races, the fighter who was even willing to take on GOP leaders. While Republicans across the U.S. have embraced a combative persona in Trump and other candidates, and Trump carried Kansas twice by wide margins, the state's voters more often have favored candidates with an aw-shucks demeanor.

The jeep with the machine gun became a symbol of how Kobach seemed not to care that he annoyed or angered some voters. He mocked what he called the “snowflake meltdown” the first time he rode it in a parade in 2018.

Some are skeptical that Kobach has changed in any substantive way, and say he is not always on message. For example, his comments during campaign appearances sometimes veer into his plan to slowly and quietly maneuver to ban abortion.

Kansas voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have cleared the way for the Republican Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban the procedure. Kobach backed the measure, which was GOP lawmakers' response to a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state's Bill of Rights.

Kobach advocates amending the state constitution to elect Supreme Court justices rather than have governors appoint them. Eventually new, more conservative justices would overturn the 2019 ruling, he argues.

Backers argue that Kobach's views on abortion are well-known enough that he can't backpedal now.

But he's pitching a proposal that faces big political hurdles, and some Republicans fear that talking about abortion will keep moderate Republicans and independents riled and boost Democratic turnout. Kobach has said he'll defend existing abortion restrictions as attorney general, but his critics worry that he'll hunt for new ways to curb access if he's elected.

“I thought we had a representative form of government, but it looks like Kris Kobach will certainly be willing to subvert the wishes of the voters when he has a chance,” said former Kansas House Majority Leader Don Hineman, a moderate Republican and western Kansas farmer.

Democrat Mann, 46, was a police officer in his early 20s in the northeastern Kansas city of Lawrence, where he now lives. An on-duty accident involving a drunken driver ended his career in uniform and he then served as a prosecutor in nearby Kansas City, Kansas, as a state securities regulator and on the board of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“I’m not in this to chase the spotlight or to grab attention like my opponent, and that’s all he’s going to do,” Mann said during an interview.

Kobach, 56, said he's learned from past campaigns and is delegating more tasks. For this year’s race, he hired Axiom Strategies, a prominent Kansas City-area GOP firm, and his chief consultant is a conservative state senator, J.R. Claeys, in good standing with top Kansas Republicans.

And that jeep with the replica machine gun from four years ago?

“That was a different time,” Kobach said, chuckling, noting that four years ago was “right in the middle” of Trump’s high-drama administration.

Kobach's lower-key campaign appeals to William Hendrix, a 21-year-old Topeka resident who is treasurer for a local Young Republicans group. He predicted that as attorney general, Kobach would “cool down on the campaign-trail rhetoric."

“He’ll see the limitations of the office and also at the same time, what he can do with what he has,” Hendrix said.

But Kobach also might appear more measured than in the past because if he loses this year, "it really could be, possibly, the end,” said Bob Beatty, a political science professor at Washburn University in Topeka.

Patrick Miller, an associate University of Kansas professor of political science, wondered whether Kobach seems less provocative because the attorney general's race can't command the same kind of attention his 2018 and 2020 races did.

“All of that attention given to him in 2018 was an invitation for him to be very flamboyant as a politician,” Miller said. “Maybe losing had an effect on that and maybe he’s more cautious. Maybe, he’s more calculating.”

Kobach has promised to spend each breakfast thinking about potential lawsuits against the Democratic president's administration and during one Topeka event urged the crowd to chant, “Sue Biden.”

The candidate himself goes back and forth on whether there's a new Kobach. He says there is a little truth in the GOP buzz but some exaggeration, too.

“I’m still my old self in the sense that I stick to my guns,” Kobach said. “I don’t back down.”

____

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Latest Stories

  • Jan. 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Donald Trump

    “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion," Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said.

  • Donald Trump Slams Rape Accuser After Being Ordered to Testify in Defamation Suit

    The former president, who is being sued by E. Jean Carroll for defamation after claiming she lied about being sexually assaulted, continued calling her a liar in a statement issued Wednesday

  • Trump Stumped Over Why Jan. 6 Panel Didn't Just Ask Him To Testify Earlier. Nobody Else Is.

    He'll fight the latest subpoena the way he always does, critics note.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.