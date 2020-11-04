As polls start to close, Democrats set their eyes on taking back the Senate

WASHINGTON — Republican control of the U.S. Senate is in jeopardy Tuesday, with the COVID-19 crisis, the economic contraction that followed and President Donald Trump's management of both all weighing on Republican incumbents and helping boost Democrats' path to a majority.

Polls have closed in a bevy of states with hotly contested Senate races, from Alabama to North Carolina and South Carolina.

There are 35 Senate seats up for grabs, but only about 14 are truly in play.

Democrats would need a net gain of three or four seats to flip control of the Senate, depending on whether Republicans or Democrats win the White House. Republicans currently hold 53 seats, while Democrats have 45, plus two independents who caucus with them.

Election results in some states could take days to finalize because of the unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots this election – meaning control of the Senate could remain unclear well past election night. The same is true for the presidential race.

Live Election Day coverage:: DHS officials say election secure, urge patience with results

Election Day results: It's Election Day. Take a breath. Here's when you'll start seeing results and what to expect

The fight for the House: Will Democrats expand their control in the House? Here are the races and surprises to watch

In the run up to Election Day, the Senate battlefield seemed to favor Democrats, with their candidates leading in polls and in fundraising. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated 12 Republican-held seats as competitive, while just two Democratic-held seats were in that category.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer. More

"Democrats remain the clear favorites to take back the Senate," the Cook Report's Jessica Taylor wrote in her final preelection analysis. Trump "continues to be a drag" on down-ballot Republican candidates and could "doom" some GOP incumbents, she added.

Possible Democratic pick-ups

Arizona: This is a top target of Democrats as former astronaut Mark Kelly looks to hand Republican Sen. Martha McSally her second Senate election loss in two years.

Kelly, a gun control activist whose wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, survived an assassination attempt in 2011, has led polls throughout the race. Democrats waged a joint effort in Arizona with presidential nominee Joe Biden making a strong play there as well. Arizona last voted Democratic for president in 1996.

More: Martha McSally, Mark Kelly make final push to get out the vote in Arizona's Senate race

McSally, a firebrand conservative who has aligned closely with Trump, might need Trump to carry Arizona to fend off Kelly.

McSally, who is a former military pilot, lost narrowly to Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2018. She was later appointed to fill the seat left after the death of Sen. John McCain. The race between McSally and Kelly is a special election to complete that term.

Colorado: Sen. Cory Gardner is perhaps one of the most vulnerable Senate Republican incumbents of this cycle. He is running against the state's former governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, a one-time presidential candidate who dropped his White House bid to run for the Senate.

Colorado has shifted in the Democrats' favor in recent years, and Hickenlooper has maintained a significant edge in the polls and in fundraising. But Hickenlooper’s campaign faced a setback when a state ethics panel found he had improperly accepted valuable gifts as governor.

The Colorado Senate race is rated as leaning Democratic.

Maine: Sen. Susan Collins has long been a target of Democrats eager to take the seat held by the moderate Republican since 1997. This year, Collins is in a tight race with Maine House speaker Sara Gideon.

Story continues