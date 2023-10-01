Republicans’ government shutdown will only give federal employees a big, fat freebie | Opinion

Shutdown will create havoc

Failure to fund the U.S. government will result in essential workers going unpaid. Although they’ll receive back pay when funding is eventually passed, this is a risky proposition for those living paycheck to paycheck. And many federal contract workers will not receive back pay once funding is restored.

But another aspect of this mess is that Republicans are essentially handing federal workers who are furloughed a paid vacation. Thanks a lot, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Freedom Caucus members, for your supposed frugality.

- Bettye Parker, Trophy Club

Worthy work to fight gun violence

I was thrilled to read that President Joe Biden has founded an office dedicated to gun-violence prevention. In gratitude, I’m sending $120 to his reelection campaign in memory of the 120 Americans killed daily by gun violence.

I applaud Biden’s attempt to protect my grandchildren from the escalating gun violence, while the Republican Party continually endangers them by promoting and selling military-style assault rifles with extra-capacity magazines to anyone who wants one.

- Sharon Austry, Fort Worth

Make our own choice about truth

In regard to Erwin Chemerinsky’s Sept. 16 “When is it wrong to urge for the removal of false information?” (6A) on government interference in social media, you must ask the question: What is true and false?

It depends on whether you are coming from a liberal point of view or a conservative view. The government urged social media companies to control discussion on the value of COVID-19 vaccines, on which there are many viewpoints. Government employees urged social media to throttle news about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

So, my conclusion is to allow the American people to decide what is true for themselves. It is not the decision of the government, news organizations or social media companies.

- Sandra Lewis, Joshua

The coercion is built right in

Erwin Chemerinsky argues that the Texas law against content moderation is unconstitutional because social media companies have the right to decide on the content of their platforms. He says it should be constitutional for the government to urge removal of “false speech” from social media platforms “as long as no coercion occurs.”

Is he kidding? The coercion is implicit because the government writes the rules. And what happens when the government itself is the primary supplier of “false speech”?

- James R. Anderson, North Richland Hills

Most of Biden’s actions are bad

The commentary by E.J. Antoni of the Heritage Foundation in the Sept. 16 Opinion section was spot on. (6A, “Biden’s latest attack on US energy is costing your family”) For most Americans, Bidenomics has been a disaster. President Joe Biden’s agenda enhanced inflation, which means prices everywhere rise. His policies are not helping the average America family. The group primarily benefiting from them are wealthy political donors.

I’m sick and tired of hearing about all of Biden’s so-called accomplishments. Yes, he’s done a lot, and most of it has been bad.

- Lucille Bida, Arlington

These Republicans dishonor Texas

Donald Trump has destroyed the Republican Party we once knew. Republicans no longer honor democracy. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should have been removed from office and further prosecuted for all crimes discovered during his trial. The next to go should be Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who cannot be trusted.

The people of Texas deserve better leaders than this.

- Linda Randall, San Antonio