Will Republicans flip the House in midterm elections? These 12 races will tell the story.

Dylan Wells, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Control of the House of Representatives is on the ballot in November and, with it, the  ability for President Joe Biden to achieve much of his remaining political agenda.

Democrats currently control the House and Senate, but historical trends and numerous polls suggest that Republicans will flip at least the House in November.

But that win looks less certain now than it did earlier this year, with factors like the Supreme Court Dobbs decision overturning  a national right to abortion boosting Democratic odds.

"Three months ago, it looked like a category five hurricane was heading for President Biden and House Democrats," wrote Dave Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

"Today, not only has it weakened to a tropical depression, but GOP primaries have thrown Democrats enough sandbags to give them a plausible, if still unlikely, scenario to stave off a Republican majority," he added.

Stay updated on these races: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Here are 12 House races to watch in November that could help determine control of the chamber (* denotes incumbent):

California-22: Rep. David Valadao* (R) vs. Rudy Salas (D)

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.
Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Rep. David Valadao is one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year, and the only one to not face a Trump-backed primary challenger. Valadao still faced two challengers from the right during the primary, but did well enough to make it on to the ballot in November.

10 House Republicans voted to impeach: How are they faring now?

While he is one of the only two GOP impeachment backers to reach the November election, Valadao is among the most vulnerable incumbents this cycle. He faces a tough reelection battle in this agriculturally key Central Valley district, which became more Democratic following redistricting.

Democrats are excited about their candidate in the race, state assemblyman Rudy Salas. Salas has the backing of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' campaign arm and the Blue Dog PAC, which backs centrist Democrats.

Colorado-08: Caraveo (D) vs. Kirkmeyer (R)

Colorado gained a seat following the 2020 Census count, and the new lines are competitive: President Joe Biden won the area in 2020, while Trump won it in 2016. The district is more than 30% Hispanic, and extends north from the Denver suburbs to Greeley.

Redistricting:Voters get fewer choices as Democrats and Republicans dig partisan trenches

State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer emerged from a contentious primary to win the Republican nomination for the brand new seat. Kirkmeyer previously served as Weld County Commissioner for 20 years.

Democrats hope to make abortion a key issue in the race. State Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Mexican American pediatrician, is the party's nominee.

Maine-02: Rep. Jared Golden* (D) vs. Poliquin (R)

Rep. Jared Golden
Rep. Jared Golden

Trump carried this largely rural district by 6 points in 2020, so the odds are against incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. But Golden, a former Marine and one-time staffer to GOP Maine Sen. Susan Collins, has taken steps to distance himself from the national party by voting against Biden's Build Back Better and the American Rescue Plan.

Maine voters are faced with a ranked choice rematch, with Golden facing his 2018 opponent former GOP Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Their last face-off was the state's first Congressional race decided by ranked choice voting where Golden eked out a 50.5%-49.5% win.

Poliquin previously represented the Northern Maine district. He was first elected to the seat in 2014, before losing to Golden four years later.

Michigan-07: Rep. Elissa Slotkin* (D) vs. Barrett (R)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin is running in Michigan's newly drawn 7th district. The district is anchored around Lansing. Biden carried the seat by less than one point in 2020, and Trump carried it in 2016.

Slotkin was first elected in 2018, when she flipped a traditionally GOP seat. She previously served in the Department of Defense and the Central Intelligence Agency.

She faces a top Republican recruit: state Sen. Tom Barrett. Barrett is an Army veteran who previously served in the state House.

New Hampshire-01: Rep. Chris Pappas* (D) vs. yet-to be-chosen Republican

Voters are yet to select the Republican nominee to face incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in this district Trump won in 2016 and Biden in 2020. Republicans will vote in the GOP primary in mid-September.

Pappas, who is openly gay, was elected in 2018. He previously served as a member of the New Hampshire Executive Council. In 2020, he defeated Matt Mowers 51.3%-46.2%

Mowers served in the State Department under Trump, and is the frontrunner in the crowded primary this cycle. Other candidates include former Trump White House assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who would be 25 at the time of election - the minimum age requirement to serve in Congress - and Gail Huff Brown, a former journalist and the wife of former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass.

New Jersey-07: Tom Malinowski* (D) vs. Kean (R)

Rep. Tom Malinowski
Rep. Tom Malinowski

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is up for reelection in this New Jersey district the Cook Political Report rates as a seat that leans Republican. Biden won the district in 2020, after Trump won it in 2016.

Malinowski was elected in 2018, and previously served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor under the Obama administration.

He faces Republican state Sen. Tom Kean, Jr., a moderate son of a popular GOP governor who beat out several challengers to his right to win the nomination. The two faced off previously in 2020, with Malinowski defeating Kean, 50.6%-49.4%. In a non-presidential year with Republicans expected to retake the House, that close win could flip in Kean's favor in this rematch.

New Mexico-02: Yvette Herrell* (R) vs. Vasquez (D)

Rep. Yvette Herrell
Rep. Yvette Herrell

The decennial redistricting process added Western Albuquerque to this rural district that is currently represented by GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell, making the seat more Democratic.

Herrell previously served in the state House and is serving in her first term onCapitol Hill. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, she is the first GOP Native woman to serve in Congress.

Herrell faces Democrat Gabe Vasquez, who previously worked for New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich and served as a Las Cruces City Councilor. Vasquez is a first generation American who has stressed his personal story growing up in both the U.S. and Mexico, a bio that fits well with this border district.

Nevada-01: Dina Titus* (D) vs. Robertson (R)

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., thanks supporters after being re-elected during the election watch party for the Nevada State Democratic Party at the Studio Ballroom at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Erik Verduzco) ORG XMIT: NVLAS106
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., thanks supporters after being re-elected during the election watch party for the Nevada State Democratic Party at the Studio Ballroom at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Erik Verduzco) ORG XMIT: NVLAS106

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus's once-safe seat was redrawn during redistricting to be more competitive. The district now contains part of Las Vegas, as well as Boulder City and Henderson. It is more than 30% Hispanic or Latino.

Titus was elected in 2012 and is the dean of Nevada's Congressional delegation. She previously served as Democratic Majority Leader in the state Senate and worked as a college professor.

She faces GOP challenger Mark Robertson, a financial planner who previously served in the military, including as a senior advisor in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Ohio-01: Steve Chabot* (R) vs. Landsman (D)

Ohio District 1 Congressman Steve Chabot shakes hands with President Donald Trump after he exits Air Force One at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Ohio District 1 Congressman Steve Chabot shakes hands with President Donald Trump after he exits Air Force One at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

Longtime GOP Rep. Steve Chabot has represented this southwest Ohio district for more than a quarter of a century since his election in 1994, even acting as a House impeachment manager during the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.

But the previously safe Republican seat was redrawn. His new district covers an area Biden won during redistricting by almost nine points.That gives Democrats a rare pickup opportunity to flip the seat.

The Democratic candidate in the race is Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman, a former public school teacher. Chabot has easily fended off Democratic challengers in recent years but with the new lines, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss-up."

Texas-28: Henry Cuellar* (D) vs. Garcia (R)

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks with reporters after a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks with reporters after a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Henry Cuellar is one of the last surviving anti-abortion Democrats, and he barely survived a primary challenge. Cuellar is a conservative Democrat who has served since 2004, but legal troubles and a strong GOP candidate make this a competitive race.

Cuellar – weakened by an FBI investigation earlier this year – faced a strong primary challenge from immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros. It’s the second time the two candidates have faced off, and Cuellar narrowly defeated Cisneros by less than 300 votes.

He faces Cassy Garcia in the general election for this Laredo border seat that is more than 70% Hispanic or Latino. Garcia most recently worked for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and was appointed by Trump to serve as a commissioner for the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.

Virginia-07: Abigail Spanberger* (D) vs. Vega (R)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., is in the political fight for her life against her Republican opponent, Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega.

The National Republican Campaign Committee has aggressively targeted Spanberger in hopes of taking back control of the House. Spanberger, a moderate Democrat, has twice defeated Republicans. In 2018 she unseated Tea Party Republican incumbent Dave Brat when she was first elected to the House. She then beat state Del. Nick Freitas in 2020 to win reelection.

Democrats in the district have rallied voters following the Supreme Court's decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion. The Democratic Party of Virginia slammed Vega’s anti-abortion views as “too extreme” for the district and Spanberger recently launched an ad against Vega’s abortion views.

Contributing: Mabinty Quarshie

Stay updated on the top House races: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 12 House congressional races to watch in the 2022 midterm elections

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Peters, Schaffer-Baker and Henry named CFL top performers for Week 12

    Toronto defensive back Jamal Peters, Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker and Calgary receiver Malik Henry have been named the CFL’s top performers for Week 12. Peters recorded a career-high three interceptions, including his first career interception returned for a touchdown, as the Argonauts defeated visiting Hamilton 37-20 on Friday. He accumulated 84 return yards after his picks, highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown return in the fourth quarter that put the Argonauts up 34-19. Peters adde

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend