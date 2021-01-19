107 Republicans Who Voted To Overturn The Election Results Are Now Praising MLK
One hundred forty-seven Republicans in Congress voted against certifying Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election this month. Not only did they try to overturn the election results and give legitimacy to President Donald Trump’s lies of rampant voter fraud, but they essentially tried to erase the mammoth turnout among Black voters that helped Biden win.
Twelve days after that vote, 107 of those Republicans ― 73% ― tweeted or put out statements Monday praising the work of Martin Luther King Jr., who is perhaps best remembered for fighting for racial justice.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. transformed America and inspired men and women across the world with his call to pursue justice and truth,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted the King quote: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
Boebert is a supporter of the deranged, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory that believes Trump is fighting a Satan-worshipping “deep state” of Democrats and Hollywood celebrities who are sex traffickers.
The hypocrisy was not lost on civil rights leaders.
.@PressSec you dare not utter the words of a man who sacrificed his life in the fight for equality and truth, while you spewed hateful rhetoric and worked in the most hateful and divisive Administration in modern history.#MLKDay is a call to action.
Your Action: Shut up! https://t.co/c51ZiFLu9v
— NAACP (@NAACP) January 18, 2021
I encourage you to study my father more comprehensively and to attend @TheKingCenter’s virtual sessions on his nonviolent philosophy and his work to eradicate racism, war and poverty. A powerful book to start with is his last one, ‘Where Do We Go From Here...’ #MLK #MLKDay https://t.co/KVAJBg3SQ0
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 18, 2021
King is now a beloved civil rights icon, but before he was assassinated in 1968, he pushed for changes that white America often considered controversial, radical and not at all universally popular. Over the years, his legacy has been whitewashed, and Republican politicians who fight steps toward racial equality all year long make a show of holding him up as a hero once a year, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Trump spent months before the election seeking to tamp down turnout among Democratic strongholds and, weeks afterward, moving to invalidate areas in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania that overwhelmingly voted for Biden.
Those communities are enclaves of Black voters, and the president and his allies moved to paint them as bastions of nonexistent voter fraud that flouted laws to deny him a second term (all of those claims have been proved lies, and most legal challenges to back them up have failed).
While fruitless — Biden will be inaugurated Wednesday — the effort has already had a dramatic effect on American democracy. A pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop the certification of the election results, an unprecedented insurrection fanned by Trump and his surrogates. The riot left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The president’s support of the mob was so blatant that Twitter permanently banned him from the platform in fear he would inflame further violence.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), the first in the chamber to object to the certification of Biden’s victory, has drawn fierce criticism for his role in trying to undercut the results of the election. He’s lost (and regained) a book deal, faced calls that he be disbarred and spent weeks defending his actions and claiming he’s been muzzled.
But on Monday he was one of many who praised King’s legacy.
“Today, we honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and his unyielding leadership in the fight for equality,” Hawley’s office said in a statement. “I encourage all Missourians to join with me in celebrating Dr. King’s heroic legacy and in recommitting ourselves to the ideals that he fought for.”
Here’s a list of the lawmakers who put out statements praising King and who also voted to overturn the election results:
SENATE
Rick Scott, Fla.
John Kennedy, La.
Cindy Hyde-Smith, Miss.
Josh Hawley, Mo. (statement)
Ted Cruz, Texas
Cynthia Lummis, Wyo.
HOUSE
Robert B. Aderholt, Ala.
Jerry Carl, Ala.
Barry Moore, Ala.
Gary Palmer, Ala.
Andy Biggs, Ariz.
Paul Gosar, Ariz.
David Schweikert, Ariz.
Rick Crawford, Ark.
Mike Garcia, Calif.
Darrell Issa, Calif.
Kevin McCarthy, Calif.
Lauren Boebert, Colo.
Kat Cammack, Fla.
Mario Diaz-Balart, Fla. (retweet)
Byron Donalds, Fla.
Neal Dunn, Fla.
Scott Franklin, Fla.
Matt Gaetz, Fla.
Carlos Gimenez, Fla.
Brian Mast, Fla.
Bill Posey, Fla.
John Rutherford, Fla.
Greg Steube, Fla.
Rick Allen, Ga.
Jody Hice, Ga. (retweet)
Barry Loudermilk, Ga.
Russ Fulcher, Idaho
Mike Bost, Ill.
Mary Miller, Ill.
Jim Banks, Ind.
Greg Pence, Ind.
Jackie Walorski, Ind.
Steve Scalise, La. (retweet)
Andy Harris, Md. (retweet)
Lisa McClain, Mich.
Tim Walberg, Mich.
Michelle Fischbach, Minn.
Jim Hagedorn, Minn.
Trent Kelly, Miss.
Steven Palazzo, Miss.
Sam Graves, Mo.
Vicky Hartzler, Mo.
Billy Long, Mo. (retweet)
Blaine Luetkemeyer, Mo.
Jason Smith, Mo.
Matt Rosendale, Mont.
Dan Bishop, N.C.
Ted Budd, N.C. (retweet)
Madison Cawthorn, N.C.
Virginia Foxx, N.C.
Gregory F. Murphy, N.C.
Yvette Herrell, N.M.
Chris Jacobs, N.Y.
Nicole Malliotakis, N.Y.
Elise M. Stefanik, N.Y. (retweet)
Lee Zeldin, N.Y.
Steve Chabot, Ohio
Warren Davidson, Ohio
Bill Johnson, Ohio
Jim Jordan, Ohio (retweet)
Stephanie Bice, Okla.
Frank Lucas, Okla.
Markwayne Mullin, Okla.
Cliff Bentz, Ore.
John Joyce, Pa.
Fred Keller, Pa.
Mike Kelly, Pa.
Guy Reschenthaler, Pa.
Lloyd Smucker, Pa.
Jeff Duncan, S.C. (retweet)
Ralph Norman, S.C.
Tom Rice, S.C.
William Timmons, S.C.
Joe Wilson, S.C.
Scott DesJarlais, Tenn.
Chuck Fleischmann, Tenn.
Mark E. Green, Tenn.
Diana Harshbarger, Tenn.
David Kustoff, Tenn.
John Rose, Tenn.
Jodey Arrington, Texas
Brian Babin, Texas
Michael C. Burgess, Texas
John R. Carter, Texas
Michael Cloud, Texas
Troy Nehls, Texas
August Pfluger, Texas
Pete Sessions, Texas
Randy Weber, Texas (retweet)
Roger Williams, Texas
Ron Wright, Texas
Burgess Owens, Utah
Chris Stewart, Utah
Ben Cline, Va.
Bob Good, Va.
Morgan Griffith, Va.
Robert J. Wittman, Va.
Carol Miller, W.Va.
Alexander X. Mooney, W.Va.
Related...
'Horrified' Loews Hotels Cancels Josh Hawley Fundraiser After Capitol Attack
Records: Trump Allies Behind Rally That Ignited Capitol Riot
Sen. Josh Hawley Finds New Publisher For Book Bashing 'Big Tech'
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.