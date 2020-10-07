Republicans: Ditch Trump, Save the Senate

Increasingly convinced that President Donald Trump’s election chances are grim, top Republican donors, lobbyists, and operatives are directing their attention to the Senate in hopes of keeping a majority in the chamber and, with it, a check on a future President Joe Biden.

Top GOP money men said that efforts to shift resources to Republicans running for the Senate have been happening for weeks, as Trump’s chances have not improved—indeed, worsened—and as the party’s candidates have been dramatically outraised.

“There is no discussion among donors about giving money to the president,” said one prominent GOP donor. “The discussion among donors, bundlers and check writers is about the Senate seats.”

But among seasoned GOP operatives, the imperative to prioritize down-ballot races has only increased in recent days amid Trump’s shaky debate performance and his infection with COVID-19. The argument is one of political triage: the party must use the specter of uniform Democratic control of Washington to save more viable Republicans, not just in the Senate—where the party very well could retain control—but also the House, where continued minority status seems almost assured.

Tom Davis, the former head of the National Republican Congressional Committee, said he had sent Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), the current NRCC chair, a memo laying out the case for selling voters the benefits of a divided government, with the implication that they would support congressional Republicans if they viewed them as a bulwark against Biden.

“This is the time you have to make tough decisions,” Davis said, of the party allocating its resources. “You have to let voters know there is a price if you sweep Democrats into office.”

“There are a lot of people who voted Republican for years till Trump,” he added. “They haven’t changed their philosophies. So, they’re still getable. You have to make the argument that, ‘Look, you can displace Trump, but you still need a Republican Senate to hold Biden in check.’”

Republican veterans say there is a template for trying to focus the party’s attention and resources on down-ballot races while allowing the presidential candidate to drift. The GOP was able to do so successfully in 1996, with the party holding both chambers of Congress even as Bill Clinton coasted to re-election. Should Biden win this go around, Republicans can only afford to lose three Senate seats, as they’re likely to gain one in Alabama.

The circumstances are far different 24 years later for other reasons as well. All of the sources interviewed for this piece acknowledged that the strategy carried risk, mainly because it is assumed that the party’s prospects writ large are tied to Trump’s core supporters coming out in droves.

And yet, signs that some in the GOP are thinking of subtle ways to cut bait are starting to appear. Several operatives pointed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s increased warnings about Democrats expanding the Supreme Court, pushing for Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to be granted statehood, and axing the legislative filibuster—all propositions whose likelihoods are predicated on Biden winning.

“He’s already moving into those talking points. And that is by design ” said one top GOP operative.

There are also signs that some of Trump’s biggest financial supporters of yore are now devoting more resources to holding onto the Senate than they are to re-electing the president.

Steve Wynn, the disgraced casino mogul who ran fundraising for the Republican National Committee early in Trump’s tenure, took a brief hiatus from high-dollar political giving after dozens of people relayed allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him (Wynn denies the allegations, but resigned from his eponymous company, Wynn Resorts, in early 2018). Those allegations were reported by the Wall Street Journal just days after Wynn cut a $500,000 check to America First Action.

After his fall from grace, Wynn’s political giving mostly dropped off. But it resumed in a big way this year. In 2020 alone, he’s given $4 million to the Senate Leadership Fund and $1.5 million to American Crossroads, making him the latter’s single largest donor as it tries to beat back a challenge to Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC). Wynn has also donated to McConnell’s campaign and PAC this year, and made six figure contributions to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and one of its joint fundraising accounts.

