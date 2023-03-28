Republicans, Democrats spar on Capitol Hill over Canada-U.S. migration 'crisis'

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

WASHINGTON — The two sides in an escalating political war over irregular immigration in the United States squared off Tuesday along what for them was a largely unfamiliar front: the 8,900 kilometres of the Canada-U.S. border.

In a subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, House Republicans fanned the flames of an emerging fire-and-brimstone narrative about a "metastasizing crisis" of irregular migration along the world's longest international frontier.

Their Democrat counterparts — helped by Laura Dawson, the Canadian-born executive director of the Future Borders Coalition — did their best to form a bucket brigade of sorts, pouring cold water on the GOP rhetoric.

"There's nothing going on with respect to Canada that merits them being treated like some kind of rogue state," said Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.), the ranking Democrat on the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations and Accountability.

In fact, Ivey noted, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met just last week in Ottawa in what he described as a showcase for the healthy state of affairs between Canada and the U.S.

That meeting depicted Canada as "a good working partner with the United States, and that we've been able to in the past — and will continue to be able in the future — to work through problems in a way that is joint and effective."

One of those problems, to hear Republicans tell it, is a dramatic increase in recent years in the number of migrants entering the U.S. by slipping over a northern border that is difficult to secure and has gone largely ignored.

Experts dispute the data, noting that not all "encounters" with U.S. authorities involve migrants, and that border hawks often cite the lower-traffic years of the COVID-19 pandemic to make the spike seem more dramatic.

But while they disagree on the scale of the problem, they generally concur that more people are trying to get in via Canada than they were before the pandemic and that the U.S. — in particular, the White House and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — should be paying closer attention.

"The Biden administration's failed policies embolden criminal organizations to exploit the northern border, smuggling people, including children, drugs and weapons," said subcommittee chairman Dan Bishop (R-N.C.).

"We will hold President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas accountable for this metastasizing crisis."

Dawson, for years a voice of reason on all Canada-U.S. matters, tried to inject some common sense into the hearing Tuesday, as did Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.), one of Canada's more outspoken congressional allies.

When less-consequential incidents are factored out of Customs and Border Protection data, the number of encounters with migrants who slipped into the U.S. between entry points was about 4,500 in the last fiscal year, Dawson said.

"Now this is not nothing, and Canada and the United States must work together to bring these numbers down," she acknowledged.

"Compared to what most countries are dealing with, the U.S.-Canada border is the envy of the world, but there's always room for improvement."

Both Dawson and Higgins cited the new expansion of the Safe Third Country Agreement, confirmed Friday by Biden and Trudeau, as evidence that the two countries are working together on a better solution to irregular migration.

"We cannot characterize our northern border and our northern neighbours as hostile," Higgins said.

Dawson and Higgins, however, were outnumbered. Alongside the congressman were three members of the newly formed Northern Border Security Caucus, which has been making political hay out of the issue for nearly a month.

And Dawson was flanked by the president of the union that represents U.S. Border Patrol agents, as well as Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies, a think tank widely denounced in Washington as "anti-immigrant."

Arthur described the new Safe Third Country expansion as "a move that benefits Canada to the detriment of the United States," noting that some 39,000 people entered from the U.S. last year at the now-blockaded unofficial crossing known as Roxham Road.

"Under this amendment, nearly all such entrants from this point forward will be sent back to the United States," he said, calling the new agreement a "tacit admission" that U.S. immigration policies "are harming Canada's security and its taxpayers."

At one point, Dawson found herself in a minor skirmish with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, one of the most infamous Republican flame-throwers on the subcommittee, who tried to dismantle her argument about the data.

U.S. border security is an "abject disaster," Stefanik said as she pressed Dawson to debunk a favourite Republican statistic: that northern border encounters have increased more than 800 per cent.

"I don't have the information to agree or disagree," Dawson replied.

Then there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who went so far as to suggest that Canada was actively complicit in her country's immigration troubles.

"It's extremely concerning and dangerous to the United States of America's national security that Canada's immigration policy allows Mexicans to travel to Canada without a visa," Greene said.

"It seems that Canada wants to participate in Mexico's invasion of the United States."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2023.

James McCarten, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Ukrainian president extends tour of war’s front-line areas

    OKHTYRKA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president visited the Sumy region in northern Ukraine on Tuesday, continuing his tour over recent days of areas of the country that have felt the brunt of Russia’s full-scale invasion and as the stage increasingly looks set for a Ukrainian counteroffensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with officials and local people in two cities in the region and with border guards at an undisclosed location near the border with Russia. The Sumy region was partially occu

  • Apple launches 'Apple Pay Later' buy-now, pay-later program

    Apple is launching a buy-now, pay-later program: Apple Pay Later.

  • Canadian Tire distribution centre remains closed after fire at Brampton facility

    TORONTO — Operations at one of Canadian Tire Corp.'s largest distribution centres remain suspended after a fire earlier this month. Canadian Tire says all employees were safely evacuated from the Brampton, Ont., distribution centre after a fire broke out on March 15. The company says the warehouse services Canadian Tire stores nationally and inventory is being transferred to other distribution centres as well as temporary facilities to help manage the flow of products. The retailer says the exte

  • Millennial Money: Manage the costs of a chronic condition

    For millennials with chronic medical conditions — or those raising kids with chronic conditions — health care can be an enormous monthly expense. About 44% of older millennials born between 1981 and 1988 have at least one chronic health condition, including migraines, major depression and asthma, according to a 2021 survey of over 4,000 adults conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of CNBC Make It. And many millennials are also caring for children with complicated medical needs. Expenses can inc

  • Who is Binance billionaire Changpeng Zhao?

    LONDON (Reuters) -Binance founder Changpeng Zhao could never be accused of thinking small. The 46-year-old CEO didn't waver in his belief as he built up his crypto exchange. "The idea that a five-year-old start-up could mature and operate at the same level as a financial institution that has been around for 200 years was once impossible to fathom," the billionaire wrote in January in a review of the previous year.

  • ‘Markets seem to be losing their faith in Jerome Powell,’ strategist says

    State Street Global Advisors Chief Gold Strategist George Milling-Stanley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the benefits of investing in gold, market uncertainty, Fed expectations, and the outlook for investors.

  • French police counter protest violence; garbage strike ends

    PARIS (AP) — Bolstered French police forces clashed with demonstrators in numerous cities Tuesday as hundred of thousands of marchers protested President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular retirement reform. Security was ramped up for the 10th round of protest marches since January after the government warned that some demonstrators intended “to destroy, to injure and to kill." The Interior Ministry put the number of demonstrators nationwide at 740,000, down from more than 1 million five days ago when

  • Twitter Source Code Leaked and Shared Online, Giving Hackers Access to User Data

    Code appears to have been public for at least a few months, the New York Times reports

  • Xi Jinping’s plan to annex Russian territory is there for all to see

    The long-debated agreement on “Power of Siberia 2” (POS2) – a massive pipeline project to pump gas from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia – has become emblematic of the one-sided and slightly abusive relationship between China and Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. It is not good news for Moscow.

  • Canada helping Mexico invade the U.S., says Republican firebrand

    This item is part of Watching Washington, a regular dispatch from CBC News correspondents reporting on U.S. politics and developments that affect Canadians. What's new Here's an attention-grabbing charge: the idea that Canada might be assisting an invasion of the United States by the other country on the continent. Even more surprising? The comment came from a member of the United States Congress during a congressional hearing in Washington. Less surprising? That member was Marjorie Taylor Green

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checks Trump's Crowd-Size Boast With A Damning Photo

    The late night host had the receipts on the ex-president's Texas rally.

  • Even Putin’s allies are turning against him

    Vladimir Putin has announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be stationed in Belarus. This new sabre-rattling was clearly intended to intimidate the West, and the free states of eastern Europe in particular; once deployed, these weapons systems would threaten a swathe of the continent from the Baltic States in the north, to Romania and Moldova in the south east. But there is also another motivation behind the decision. As even his old allies lose faith in the Kremlin’s power, Putin is

  • The Taliban posted photos of hundreds of US military vehicles it said were abandoned in the chaotic pullout of Afghanistan and now form part of its army

    Afghanistan's rulers the Taliban claim to have rehabilitated hundreds of vehicles the US said it destroyed in its chaotic withdrawal in 2021.

  • Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Blasts Trump For 'Absolutely Awful' Rally Move

    "Even though he is winning in the polls, that will not help,” the "Fox & Friends" host said.

  • Trump Does A Complete 180 Over His Potential New York Indictment

    The former president made a claim about the status of the Manhattan DA's probe into the Stormy Daniels hush money payment.

  • After thousands of dollars and years in Canada, international students face removal orders amid immigration scam

    A number of international students from India who were allegedly scammed by their immigration consultant into entering Canada with fake college acceptance letters are being asked to leave the country after years of studying and working here. Canadian immigration officials have not confirmed how many students are impacted but reports in Indian media, including the Times of India, suggest up to 700 students could face removal orders. In an emailed response to New Canadian Media, the Canada Border

  • ‘Completely inappropriate’: AOC calls out Oversight chairman’s attempt to interfere with Trump probe

    The New York lawmaker is the second-ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee

  • Chris Christie Warns: 'It's Not Gonna End Nicely' For Donald Trump

    "His end will not be a calm and quiet conclusion," the former Trump ally predicted.

  • Georgia prosecutors ordered to respond to Trump's effort to quash grand jury report

    Georgia prosecutors have until May 1 to respond to former President Donald Trump's effort to quash a grand jury's final report into his alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the U.S. state. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who presided over the grand jury investigation, issued the order on Monday, two months after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said decisions on whether to charge Trump were "imminent." Last week Trump filed a motion to quash the final report, excerpts of which were made public.

  • Ron DeSantis is facing another ethics complaint — this time accusing him of accepting a $235,000, 3-day retreat to the Four Seasons Palm Beach

    Democrat Nikki Fried accused DeSantis of accepting a $235,000 retreat to the Four Seasons Palm Beach from his political action committee.