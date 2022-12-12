Republicans and Democrats in Congress Try to Be Friends Again—Sort of

Ursula Perano
·8 min read
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A new term in Congress is weeks away, meaning a new class of freshmen—itching to get to work and eager to make a name for themselves—will soon be sworn in. But some of these incoming members have another goal, too.

Nearly two years after Jan. 6, the new crop of freshman lawmakers are trying to bridge the partisan divides of a deeply fractured Congress. They are trying to work across the aisle and accomplish bipartisan goals. In plainspeak, Democrats and Republicans are trying to be friends—though they might not always want to show it.

Members of Congress, in the House in particular, have seen their bipartisan camaraderie drop dramatically in recent years. The Jan. 6 insurrection made the situation worse, but four years of Trump had already driven a nasty, MAGA-tinged wedge between the two parties. Lawmakers told The Daily Beast earlier this year it’d become hard to hold up the once casual conversations they had with opposing members. The air in the Capitol was—and at times, still is—thick with resentment.

But those collegial relationships had a purpose, beyond giving members room for small talk in committee rooms and Capitol elevators; they helped lower the temperature of a chamber that’s heated by hyper-polarized districts across the nation. The House is not like the so-called “cooling saucer” of the Senate. The House is spicy—the House is weird.

This term’s freshman members could be a fresh start. And they could help ease some of those divisions, if they want to.

The Real Tragedy of Jan. 6 Is That It’s Still Not Over

Rep.-elect Jeff Jackson (D-NC), for instance, told The Daily Beast he was especially excited for the Capitol Christmas tree lighting this year. The tall, intricately decorated red spruce was from his beloved home state. But running late to the ceremony, he joined the North Carolina delegation in a remaining empty seat alongside Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) Jackson said it was his “first opportunity to sort of sit with him and speak for a few moments.”

Budd just won a seat in the Senate against Democrat Cheri Beasley. He’s a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. And he’s every bit the hard-right Republican that Beasley tried to paint him as during the campaign.

And yet, Jackson said there was an ease to the moment. “There probably is something to the fact that the first real conversation I’ve had with this guy was literally during the lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree,” Jackson said.

“It probably does make it harder to go scorched earth against someone whose acquaintance you gained—or you know, whose first conversation was had under those circumstances,” he continued.

Recently out of their new-member orientations, this freshman class has now had opportunities like this to start meeting their opposing colleagues.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) told The Daily Beast he introduced himself to “a number of the Democratic members from New York,” and is hoping to find a time to meet with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), too. He said he wants to build relationships with members he can work with, even if they “fundamentally disagree.”

“At some point in the new Congress, I certainly would be interested in having a New York delegation meeting… to find commonality and importance of dealing with some issues that are meaningful to New York,” Lawler said.

There Are No More Frenemies in Congress. Just Enemies.

Rep.-elect Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) told The Daily Beast she’s met with Republicans from her neighboring districts including Reps. Mary Miller (R-IL) and Mike Bost (R-IL). She also met with freshman Rep.-elect Zach Nunn, an incoming Republican from Iowa.

“We talked a lot about agriculture… In the course of that conversation, he invited me to his state fair. I invited him to my state fair. I think that's where it really begins, it’s relationships,” Budzinski said.

Rep.-elect Greg Casar (D-TX) told The Daily Beast he got to know his fellow Texas Rep.-elect Nathaniel Moran (R). Casar said the two men “probably disagree with almost every major issue,” but still took time to chat.

“We were kind and talked about each other’s families to each other in the hallways. Got to know each other a little bit. But I’m looking forward to more opportunities for us to really get to know each other as people,” Casar said, later adding he hopes to meet more fellow members at the gym or in the cafeteria.

Casar pointed to times during new-member orientation like the office-selection event as moments where freshmen could come together, if even working for opposing causes. All joined in the same room, members were pulling random numbered buttons out of a box, which assigned each freshman their turn to head to the office buildings to pick a figurative home for the next two years.

When a member pulled a low number, meaning they got to pick their office earlier, everyone rejoiced. When a member got a high number, others playfully consoled them. Some offices, like those in the Longworth or Cannon House office buildings, are largely considered more desirable. They’re more recently renovated, easier commutes, and have better food. The other option, the Rayburn office building, is known to be a confusing labyrinth.

It was the first time since the onset of COVID that members did office selections in-person, adding an opportunity to bond that the last class didn’t have. It was genuine fun, per Casar.

“People cheer for each other, support one another,” he said.

To be sure, even the bipartisan events weren’t immune from partisanship.

“Somebody yelled ‘Let’s go Brandon’ at the top of his voice there at some point and kind of tried to mess it up,” Casar said of the office-selection event. “But I think most people ignored that.”

As these freshman members get closer to their swearing-ins, there is a catch to their budding bipartisan bonds: they might not want to put them on display.

GOP Lawmaker Behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Faces Prison Time Over Fraud Claims

There are political liabilities—for better or worse—to members from differing parties publicly associating themselves. What if a cheeky moment or picture with an opposing member is used in your re-election? What if an opposing member you showed camaraderie with becomes the next ire of your base? Will your voters understand it’s collegial, or could ad makers construe it into something bigger?

Rep.-elect Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) told The Daily Beast he suspects those bipartisan friendships never really went away in the aftermath of Jan. 6 or during the fraught Trump years. They’ve just gone into the shadows, he said.

“When the cameras aren’t on, right, there’s a lot of relationships in Washington that still exist,” Moskowitz said. “But what’s happening is that, because people are so divided at home, and they’re so divided on social media, members don’t want to be seen with each other.”

The reality for many members after Jan. 6 was that they pretended to get along with members from the opposite party a lot more than they were pretending to be enemies.

Jackson told The Daily Beast about another moment during House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s floor speech announcing she’s stepping back from leadership. The incoming congressman said he ventured physically across the aisle to say hello to a Republican “who I'd never met in person but whose campaign I followed on social media.”

“We wound up talking for several minutes. The conversation immediately became about our hope that we could find a way to work together. I don't know to what extent that's going to happen, but I know we both meant it while we were talking to each other. It was really refreshing,” he said.

Asked to name that Republican he spent a moment with, however, Jackson declined. He didn’t want to put that member in the awkward public position of hanging out with a Democrat. In private allegiances, he said, members have more flexibility to be human.

“I want to preserve that to the maximum extent. I don't want to make that situation even worse by outing them, I guess,” he added.

Moskowitz argued the key to restoring some collegiality in Congress is to bring those relationships into the light.

“If we want Americans to be less divided at home, then we have to be less divided in Washington… It doesn't mean we're going to agree, but we have to provide the example,” Moskowitz said.

Budzinski said she knows not every member is ready to make nice, but considers it important to try. She thinks voters would reward members finding connections across the aisle—not punish it.

Not to mention, with the House run by Republicans and the Senate run by Democrats, it will take some sort of bipartisan collaboration for practically anything to get done over the next two years.

“There’s going to be many places where we are going to disagree, I’m not hiding from that. But I do still think that we all care about our communities,” Budzinski said. “And so it’s a commitment to trying to find those places where we can agree.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Righty Trevor Williams, Nats agree on 2-year deal

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals agreed to a two-year contract Friday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced yet. It was first reported by MASNsports.com. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after playing for the New York Mets last season, goi

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Canada's Gilles and Poirier win ice dance gold at Grand Prix Final

    TURIN, Italy — Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier made sure their first trip onto the medal podium at a Grand Prix Final was memorable. They won gold. The world bronze medallists, who held a half-point sliver of a lead over Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates after the rhythm dance on Friday night, pulled away with their free dance on Saturday. Skating to music from Madonna's "Evita," they scored 129.71 for the free dance and 215.64 overall. "We felt great today from start to finish,'' Gi

  • Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and Josh Morrissey had two assists to help the Jets win for the seventh time in eight games to move back into first place in the Central Division ahead of idle Dallas. Taylor Raddysh scored midway through the second period as the Blackhawks avoided a third straig

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night. Matt Boldy, on the power play, and Connor Dewar, shorthanded, scored for the Wild (14-11-2), who were playing their third game in four nights. Mats Zuccarello collected his second assist of the night on Sam Steel’s third-period goal. Many of the shots Gustavsson faced were from long-range. He made a nice stop on a

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin