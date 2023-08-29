Republicans Comparing Trump to Tupac and MLK Are Offensive and Wrong

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Republicans on Fox News and elsewhere are going wild after seeing Donald Trump’s mugshot last week.

Jesse Watters, for instance, said on The Five that the quadruple-indicted former president looks “hard”—while claiming that the image is already managing to endear him to Black voters.

It’s an extremely offensive insinuation, The New Abnormal host Danielle Moodie says.

“Apparently what they believe about Black people and Black culture is that all we do is identify with criminals and crooks, which, by the way, we don’t!” she said on this week’s episode.

“The worst of those is the ones that have the Trump mugshot and MLK Jr.’s booking photos side-by-side,” she added. “I just look at that and I’m like, ‘Well, OK, I’m not sure what you’re trying to say here, because you would be all for Martin Luther King rotting in jail. I’m not even sure what kind of comparison you’re trying to make here, but it just, it doesn’t work.”

Plus! Why Jacksonville’s vicious heckling of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was so satisfying, according to co-host Andy Levy—even though it’s nowhere near enough to right the damage he’s been enacting, especially in the state’s educational system.

Vivek Ramaswamy Filled the Void Left by Trump at Republican Debate

Then, an interview with Ari Cohn, the free speech counsel at TechFreedom, about the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), a bill currently making its way through the Senate that would, in theory, block minors from seeing harmful content online. Except, that’s not what it does in practice, Cohn says.

