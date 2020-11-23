Republicans attack appointment of John Kerry as Biden climate envoy as he vows to get Paris deal back on track

Louise Boyle
·4 min read
(AP)
(AP)

Joe Biden’s appointment of John Kerry, an Obama cabinet alum, to tackle climate change, raised the hackles of Republicans but drew delight from moderates and some corners of the progressive wing on Monday.

Mr Kerry, President Obama’s secretary of state from 2013-2017, who ran against George W Bush for the White House in 2004, was named the special presidential envoy on climate.

He will serve on the National Security Council, the first time it will have an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting president-elect Biden’s view that it is "an urgent national security issue", according to a statement from the transition team.

Sec. Kerry was among the architects of the landmark Paris climate agreement, which Donald Trump withdrew from in 2017 and which Mr Biden intends to immediately rejoin.

“America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is. I'm proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President's Climate Envoy,” Sec. Kerry tweeted after the announcement.

He later added: “The work we began with the Paris Agreement is far from done. I'm returning to government to get America back on track to address the biggest challenge of this generation and those that will follow. The climate crisis demands nothing less than all hands on deck.”

Tom Steyer, a former presidential candidate who later led the Biden campaign group on climate change, tweeted: "Extremely proud of my good friend and Former Sec. of State @JohnKerryset to be named as the President's Climate Envoy!

“His leadership is needed as we seek to tackle the climate crisis, re-establish America as a world leader on climate & work internationally to save the planet.”

Al Gore, former VP and climate activist, tweeted: “A superb choice by President-elect@JoeBiden of@JohnKerry as Climate Envoy. Kerry’s experience and passion are exactly what we need to restore American leadership abroad and repair the alliances that are crucial to solving the climate crisis.”

Sec. Kerry was congratulated by Senator Ed Markey, co-sponsor of the Green New Deal with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a fellow New Englander.

“There simply is no one better to coordinate a bold government-wide response to the defining crisis of our time - climate change - than John Kerry. These nominees reflect tremendous leadership for our foreign policy and national security when we need it,” he tweeted. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Washington governor Jay Inslee and incoming chief of staff Ronald Klain also tweeted their support.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who has repeated misleading statements on climate change, also was quick to comment on the appointment on Twitter.

“John Kerry thrilled at prospect of returning to his dream job of living in Central European luxury hotels while negotiating deals that are bad for America," the GOP official wrote.

Dean Browning, a Republican former commissioner in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, posted on Twitter that Kerry “as climate czar is a complete joke. I don't even have words”.

“John Kerry is going to fight for climate change with his big mansion,” tweeted Republican Omar Navarro, who has ran repeatedly and unsuccessfully against California Rep. Maxine Waters.

Sec Kerry launched World War Zero, a bipartisan coalition involving US politicians, world leaders and a host of celebrities last year.

He told The New York Times that to tackle the global climate crisis, it was important to “mobilise an army of people who are going to demand action now on climate change sufficient to meet the challenge”, similar terms to which president-elect Biden has spoken of his own climate plan.

Read More

Biden to nominate first Latino and immigrant to run Homeland Security

Trump is using the transition process to punish Joe Biden

Trump allies breaks rank and demand transition – live

Latest Stories

  • Jets hire Dave Lowry, father of Adam Lowry, as assistant coach

    There will be a father-son dynamic on an NHL bench this season. Just probably don’t expect the peewee-style preferential treatment.

  • Blackhawks tab Kendall Coyne Schofield as player development coach

    The Blackhawks have bolstered their staff with a star U.S. Olympian.

  • NBA players met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss social justice issues

    The NBA's work on social justice has led to a meeting between Pope Francis and a delegation of NBA players.

  • Raptors reportedly sign DeAndre Bembry to 2-year contract

    The Toronto Raptors have added some depth with the signing of shooting guard DeAndre Bembry.

  • Why COVID-19 vaccine likely won't get fans back in NHL arenas anytime soon

    The development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines could be a major assist in the battle against the coronavirus, but they might not be a game changer when it comes to NHL fans being able to return to arenas in the near future. Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control and infectious diseases specialist at the University Health Network in Toronto, said even if a vaccine becomes available early in the new year, it will take several months for enough of the population to be vaccinated. "In order for there to be some kind of a herd immunity effect from vaccination ... you still need about 85 per cent coverage in the population for it to really be helpful," said Hota, who also is an associate professor in the department of medicine at the University of Toronto. "I think we do have to mentally prepare ourselves, I'd say, for at least a year to try and roll out the vaccine and feel like you've got coverage to a point where it's more protective on a population level." Pharmaceutical companies Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca have said their vaccine candidates are at least 90 per cent effective in preventing a COVID-19 infection. But until an adequate level of protection is reached, Hota believes gatherings like crowds attending sporting events should be restricted. "I think the goal would be to minimize and keep the sort of two-metre distancing as much as possible between people included in the stadium," she said. "So that does limit the overall capacity quite a bit." WATCH | NHL analyst Dave Poulin discusses NHL's next steps: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league hopes to return Jan. 1 and wants to play a full 82-game season with fans in arenas. League officials have also said they must be flexible in their planning and the format used to begin the season might change over time. According to Statista.com, an NHL team will lose nearly $1.5 million US in ticket sales and revenue generated from food and beverage for each home game played before empty seats. One return to play possibility for the NHL is dividing the league into four regional divisions, including one featuring the seven Canadian teams. The divisional teams could travel to a hub city for a series of games then return home. Another scenario could see a team like Vancouver fly east and play two or three games over a week in Montreal. Financial challenges loom David Legg, a professor of sports management at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said a vaccine that allows some fans into buildings won't cure the NHL's financial problems. Like other businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, NHL teams hosting games will have to be creative in their ticket pricing and food services. "Every business is thinking that way," said Legg. "They're trying to think about ways to kind of engender loyalty to the brand, even though they might take a financial hit this year.  "From a long-game perspective, you want to ensure that fans enjoy themselves. Maybe they price food and beverages less than they normally would, knowing they're going to take a hit financially short term, but long term they are going to generate fan loyalty." Even with a vaccine, it's "a total crapshoot" how many fans will want to attend games, said Legg. "That's the great unknown," he said. "I would suspect the majority of the people will probably wait and just kind of see how it goes. And if it seems to them it's safe, they'll fall in line." Barriers to entry Hota said the restrictions on fans in buildings could extend into next fall. "That might be the earliest that we could get to some point of overall vaccination rates ...  that would be reassuring," she said. "I think the safest way to do it is to transition things slowly." Travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S. might extend into 2022, she said. Even travelling within Canada could be difficult. "Travel means you're crossing in jurisdictions where they may be at different stages of vaccination," said Hota. "It's taking into context their local transmission rates, the accessibility to vaccinations in that area." Another issue affecting the NHL is the hurdles the U.S. may face in vaccinating its population. "They're 10 times our size and they have a greater problem with COVID right now and a lot of complexities on rolling things out," said Hota.

  • Frank Gore doesn't want to go 0-16 in what could be his final season: 'I can’t go out like that'

    If this is Frank Gore's last season, he wants at least one win.

  • Report: Raptors sign Aron Baynes to 2-year, $14-million contract

    The Toronto Raptors added Aron Baynes to replace the departing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.

  • Report: Raptors re-sign Chris Boucher to 2-year, $13.5M deal

    Raptors re-sign free agent center Chris Boucher to two-year, $13-million contract.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: A QB from the XFL might have ended Matt Patricia's time with Lions

    The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.

  • Report: Current and former Cal women's soccer players allege 'emotional and mental abuse' by longtime coach

    The program that produced USWNT star Alex Morgan is suddenly in the spotlight after a report by Oakland TV station KTVU cast light on an allegedly toxic culture that was rife with bullying and intimidation.

  • Where does James Conner fit in on the Steelers' backfield?

    Liz Loza and Matt Harmon temper expectations of James Conner among Pittsburgh's talented lineup. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Experienced Toronto FC ready to take on upstart Nashville SC in playoff action

    Coach Greg Vanney has a simple message for his players as Toronto FC prepares for a playoff run: just be yourself. "There’s no need to try to do more because it’s a playoff game," Vanney said on a video call Monday. "It’s still a soccer game, you still win it the same way."What the club has been doing this year has been working. Toronto finished the regular season with a 13-5-5 record and narrowly missed out on the Supporter's Shield awarded annually to the team that finishes atop the Major League Soccer standings. The club struggled slightly to close out the campaign, dropping three of its last four games, but has had nearly two weeks to train and recover since finishing the regular season with a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls.TFC will open its playoffs against a new foe on Tuesday, coming up against expansion side Nashville SC. It will be the first-ever meeting for the two teams, following after a regular season that saw repeated matchups between clubs in a bid to reduce travel and potential exposure to COVID-19. “In some ways, it’s nice. I feel like we’ve played so many teams so many times and then we played a lot of teams not at all," Vanney said. "So I think it’s a little bit better that there’s a lack of familiarity instead of over familiarity at this point.” Nashville finished the regular season seventh in the East with a 8-7-8 record, and beat fellow league rookies Inter Miami CF 3-0 on Friday to advance through the play-in round. It was another clean sheet for a team that gave up just 22 goals in regular-season play. “(Nashville's) a good team, a stingy team," Vanney said. "They make it difficult to play against them. And they obviously have players who can make some plays.” TFC has a big advantage in experience. The club has reached the playoffs for the fifth time in six years and advanced to three of the last four MLS Cup finals, beating Seattle in 2017 and losing to the Sounders in 2016 and last season. The fact that the core group has a lot of experience together is important, but it doesn't guarantee a result, said veteran midfielder Michael Bradley. "No two teams are exactly the same, no two situations are exactly the same," said the TFC captain, who's played 16 post-season games for Toronto. "But you’d be dumb if you didn’t find ways to draw on the collective experience of the group. And I think we’ll do that. We’ve always done that. But again, we know it doesn’t count for anything when the whistle blows.”When it comes to the playoffs, however, "everything gets thrown out the window," and that's especially true in MLS because of the knockout format, Bradley said. Every player on every team starts the game believing they can win, no matter what happened in the regular season, he added. “No one holds anything back. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing at home or away — even more so no with stadiums that are either empty or just a few fans. It doesn’t matter recent form, any of that stuff," Bradley said. "It’s 90 minutes and you have two teams that are playing for their season."The first weekend of MLS playoff action saw some surprises, including No. 6 Dallas FC taking down the No. 3 Portland Timbers in an extended shootout. It was the third game to go to penalty kicks in the post-season's opening weekend. “It’s been intriguing," Vanney said. "Multiple games have had their moments of shenanigans or other types of excitement or other things that come into the equation just because the emotions are high, everything is on the line and things start to get a little bit fuzzy sometimes. But it’s been fun to watch, as the playoffs always are.”NASHVILLE SC (8-7-8) AT TORONTO FC (13-5-5) Tuesday, Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney StadiumON THE ROAD: Toronto FC returned to its temporary home of East Hartford, Conn., on Sunday. Vanney said the team will remain in the U.S. for the duration of the playoffs. MAN DOWN: Nashville midfielder Anibal Godoy left Friday's game with a hamstring injury and is not expected to play on Tuesday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Two days before season opens, COVID-19 positives force college basketball programs to cancel

    Before it had turned to Monday afternoon, a handful of schools had announced canceled openers and positive tests.

  • Pat Quinn, co-founder of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37

    The co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, the fundraiser that took the internet by storm in 2014, has died at age 37.

  • Report: Raptors sign backup centre Alex Len

    The Toronto Raptors signed former No. 5 pick Alex Len, adding more depth at the centre spot.

  • Bet $1 on the Rams or the Bucs to win and get $2 for every point scored in the game*

    BetMGM is offering a special promo for the Monday night matchup between the Rams and Buccaneers.

  • Champions League: How to bet the second half of the group stage and beyond

    Wondering what to bet during this week's games? What about group winners and eventual champion? Here are the best plays, with odds courtesy of BetMGM.

  • Report: Joe Burrow has torn ACL, MCL, additional damage in knee

    Bengals QB Joe Burrow has more damage to his left knee than expected after being injured in Sunday's game.

  • Week 13 college football COVID-19 tracker: Washington vs. Washington State rivalry called off, could be rescheduled

    Washington and Washington State have met 112 times, including on an annual basis dating back to 1945.

  • Week 11 takeaways: It's time for the Eagles to bench Carson Wentz

    Benching Carson Wentz isn’t an easy decision for the Eagles to make, but it is the most logical one.