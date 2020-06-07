Some GOP Heavyweights Won't Vote To Reelect Trump: Report

Republican Voters Against Trump is lashing out against what’s filling the president’s time during the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide anti-racist protests: “Hiding in a security bunker. Watching his shows. Afraid. Alone. Not a leader, not a president,” says the group’s new ad.

“It’s time for a competent president,” the spot concludes. “Let’s elect one.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a strange election year twist, it’s Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump who are regularly releasing new ads on social media. Republican Voters Against Trump and The Lincoln Project, co-founded by lawyer George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, are putting out anti-Trump videos, like the latest one above, that often go viral.

But it’s not just organized Republican groups that aren’t going to vote to keep their party in the White House. Some heavy hitters will likely also sit this one out.

The New York Times reported Saturday that former President George W. Bush won’t endorse — or vote for — Trump, though it’s not clear whether he’ll vote for Democrat Joe Biden, sources say.

In response to the report, a senior Bush aide told NBC News that the former president hasn’t indicated how he will vote.

Bush’s brother Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida, isn’t yet sure how he’ll vote, according to the Times.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) won’t vote for Trump, and may write in his wife Ann’s name. Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), will likely vote for Biden, the Times reported.

None of them voted for Trump last time, but since he is the incumbent, the calculations are different this time.

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.), who served as Bush’s ambassador to the Vatican, told the Times that he is considering voting for the likely Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, because Trump is “driving us all crazy.”

Story continues

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.