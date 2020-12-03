Republican U.S. judges choose Constitution over Trump as election fraud cases keep failing

Crystal Hill
·Reporter
·8 min read

If President Trump and his campaign’s legal team thought conservative-leaning federal judges would be especially sympathetic to their allegations of election fraud, the record is showing they were mistaken.

Judges appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents alike have struck down the campaign’s allegations of voter fraud in every case on which they have ruled, according to a Yahoo News review of post-election federal complaints, active and closed, that were brought directly by the Trump campaign or attorneys who are independently seeking to invalidate the results of the election in battleground states.

The review found that none of the nine federal judges who were appointed by Republican presidents or identified as Republicans before their confirmation (including a three-person appellate panel) assigned to seven of the 13 total cases, as of Dec. 3, ruled in favor of the campaign’s election fraud allegations. Lawsuits were filed in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Although federal judges are not expected to openly support a partisan agenda, Trump has often boasted about the number of conservative judges he has appointed and implied he expected them to rule in his favor. On substantive legal questions many of them have, but the electoral process, which goes to the heart of American democracy, is a different story. The campaign’s inability to gain traction with conservative judges is telling.

“Despite the narrative that Republicans have been marching in lockstep with President Trump and willing to say anything to further his agenda, there have been federal judges who were appointed by Trump, as well as state and local Republican officials who, when faced with their duty and the reality in front of them, have done the right thing,” Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor in Chicago and legal analyst, told Yahoo News.

Members of President Donald Trump's legal team, including former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, speaking, attend a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Members of President Donald Trump's legal team, including former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, speaking, attend a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

In Pennsylvania, the responses have been particularly scathing. A recent opinion authored by Stephanos Bibas, a Trump-appointed judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and apparent member of the Federalist Society, a conservative judicial organization, sharply criticized the campaign’s bid to prevent Pennsylvania officials from certifying the election results, which has now happened in the state.

Bibas, in his opinion rendered Nov. 27, seemed to pinpoint the central flaw of the Trump campaign’s overall crusade, noting that its attorneys are making multiple conclusory allegations, such as the accusation that county boards conspired to exclude Republican poll watchers from the ballot-counting process, but aren’t presenting sufficient facts to back up those claims.

He also pointed out that Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, said during an oral argument that the campaign isn’t alleging fraud.

“Charges of unfairness are serious,” Bibas said. “But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

Bibas’ opinion was co-signed by two other circuit judges: Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith, who was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2001, and Judge Michael A. Chagares, who was also nominated by Bush, in 2006.

“I think that that decision punctuates what Chief Justice [John] Roberts (of the U.S. Supreme Court) said about there not being Bush judges or Obama judges or Trump judges,” Mariotti told Yahoo News. “The fact that you have scathing opinions from judges like Judge Bibas says more about the strength of the legal cases being brought by the Trump campaign and their allies than it does about those judges, because it's not hard to see on the face of these filings that they're deficient.”

Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's legal team, gestures while speaking during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. (Ben Margot/AP)
Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's legal team, gestures while speaking during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. (Ben Margot/AP)

Federal judges at all levels have lifetime tenure and can only be removed by impeachment, which is an extremely rare step generally reserved for instances of outright corruption or malfeasance. The Framers made that rule precisely to insulate the federal judiciary from partisan political pressures.

The circuit ruling was on an appeal of a lawsuit first filed in the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Nov. 9, court records show.

In that court, Judge Matthew W. Brann, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2012 but is a Republican and a member of The Federalist Society, according to his Senate questionnaire, dismissed the complaint with prejudice on Nov. 21, meaning that the campaign can’t file that complaint again on the same basis.

Brann took the campaign to task for what he described as “strained legal arguments without merit” and called one of their claims “Frankenstein’s Monster” — an argument that has been “haphazardly stitched together from two distinct theories in an attempt to avoid controlling precedent,” per the opinion.

After Brann’s decision, the Trump campaign released a statement that oddly seemed to welcome the dismissal.

“Today’s decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the U.S. Supreme Court,” the campaign said. “Although we fully disagree with this opinion, we’re thankful to the Obama-appointed judge for making this anticipated decision quickly, rather than simply trying to run out the clock. We will be seeking an expedited appeal to the Third Circuit.”

Then, after Bibas’ opinion, campaign attorney Jenna Ellis issued a statement on Twitter from her and Giuliani, saying the “activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud.” Ellis has not responded to emailed questions from Yahoo News.

Jenna Ellis, a member of U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December 2, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Jenna Ellis, a member of U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December 2, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

In Georgia, where attorneys including Trump-supporter Lin Wood filed a suit on Nov. 25 alleging a voting machine conspiracy linked to Venezuela, U.S. Northern District Judge Timothy C. Batten denied a request from attorneys to prohibit the defendants — Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — from destroying or altering data on any Dominion voting machine in Cobb, Gwinnett and Cherokee Counties, according to a transcript from a Nov. 29 hearing shared by Democracy Docket.

Batten was nominated by Bush and confirmed in 2006.

Attorney Sidney Powell, a vehement Trump supporter who the campaign has publicly distanced itself from, filed a notice on Dec. 1 indicating she plans to appeal Batten’s decision to the Eleventh Circuit, court documents show.

Batten and the aforementioned judges comprise five conservative and/or Republican-appointed federal judges who’ve denied requests from the campaign and its allies to block certification or invalidate election results based on flimsy allegations of fraud. The other four judges, of nine total, presided over cases that were resolved by agreement or were voluntarily withdrawn by the plaintiffs.

The Trump campaign, which has brought most of its roughly three dozen cases at the county or state level, has indicated it wants to bring a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority. Yahoo News’ tally of federal cases includes a petition to the Supreme Court to review a state case brought by Pennsylvania U.S. House Rep. Mike Kelly that sought to block officials from certifying the state’s election results. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated an order from a lower court that had prohibited state officials from taking any further action regarding the certification of the results.

President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou Holtz, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou Holtz, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

In a statement issued in support of the petition, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the state’s high court a “partisan Democrat Supreme Court” that has issued decisions that reflect their political and ideological biases.” Of the court’s seven judges, two are Republicans.

Legal experts say it’s unlikely that the nation’s highest court will accept the case.

“The [plaintiffs] wants an order from the U.S. Supreme Court nullifying the effect of the certification of the electors,” Rick Hasen, an election law professor at the University of California, Irvine, wrote in his election law blog. “It is not clear that this kind of remedy is even available. But I do not expect this case to go anywhere at the Supreme Court.”

Mariotti said he can’t imagine that the court would accept the case.

“It’s important to note that [federal] judges are not elected by anyone,” he said. “And the idea that a judge who's not elected is going to set aside an election, in which millions of people participated, [is] an extraordinary act that would require an extraordinary justification.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Pascal Siakam reflects on bubble disappointment: 'I didn't recognize myself'

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam reflects on his miserable playoff performance and the mental toll it took on him.

  • Report: Some NHL teams considering playing their home games outdoors

    Could outdoor stadiums be a solution to the NHL's revenue problems?

  • Pascal Siakam can't hide how happy he is for Fred VanVleet

    Pascal Siakam spoke at length to the media Thursday, and he couldn't stop praising his teammate and good friend Fred VanVleet.

  • COVID problems, NFC intrigue, an apology to Mahomes | More Football

    <p>The guys dive into how the NFL handled COVID-19 last week, apologize to Patrick Mahomes for considering anybody else for MVP and break down the suddenly spicy playoff race in the NFC. They also discuss why the Browns aren't an elite team, whether the Lions or Jaguars GM opening is more enticing and look at the most intriguing games of Week 13, which features a big NFC West showdown and a whole lot of trap games, including Jets vs. Raiders, Falcons vs. Saints and Colts vs. Texans.</p>

  • NFL reinstates Josh Gordon from fifth suspension, receiver could play in 2020

    Josh Gordon will be eligible to play the final two weeks of the regular season for the Seahawks.

  • Pascal Siakam scoffs at reporter for calling Raptors' 2019 title 'surprising'

    Pascal Siakam is tired of the disrespect and flatly rejected the idea that the Raptors' 2019 title was a surprise to anyone.

  • NFL odds: Who has the best chance to beat Patrick Mahomes for MVP? (The best answer: nobody)

    Let's look at the candidates for MVP other than the obvious favorite.

  • Siakam on bubble: 'I didn't recognize myself'

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his play in the bubble, ways he revamped his offseason routine, Fred VanVleet getting paid and life in Tampa Bay.

  • Report: Wings to hire Vickie Johnson, making her only Black woman head coach in WNBA

    Recent coaching hires have gone to less experienced men, creating blowback.

  • Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim unveiled on 'The Masked Singer,' promptly calls out Ken Jeong

    Chloe Kim called out Ken Jeong for ignoring an Instagram DM.

  • How is Pittsburgh 11-0? Steelers' recent draft success, including strong 2020 class, is a big reason

    The Steelers' recent draft success, including a surprisingly potent 2020 group, has helped them keep winning.

  • ESPN announces Dan Le Batard is leaving the network in January

    After escalating tensions with the network over the creative direction of his content, Dan Le Batard is leaving ESPN.

  • Raptors' Siakam wants to rediscover joy of playing after struggling in NBA bubble

    Pascal Siakam wants to rediscover his love for the game. The Toronto Raptors forward struggled mightily in the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla., when teams reconvened after the league's three-month COVID-19 suspension earlier this year. He stressed about the pandemic, worried about family, and had a difficult time compartmentalizing his life and focusing on basketball when he needed to. And he said when he looks back at footage of those games, he doesn't recognize himself.  The 26-year-old from Cameroon has always played with joy. He saw none at Walt Disney World. "I love this game and I don't ever want to play the game without any joy," Siakam said on a Zoom video call with reporters on Thursday. "You know me, I just want to have fun, I just want to be able to play the game. Work hard. Have fun . . . that's something I want to get back to." Siakam was having a career season before the global pandemic shut down the league, earning all-star honours for the first time. In the playoffs, though, he averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 39.6 per cent from the field and just 18.9 per cent from three-point range. He had 13 points and five turnovers the Raptors' Game 7 loss to Boston in the conference semifinals. He worked with a strength and conditioning coach, chef and nutritionist in the brief off-season after his disappointment in his bubble play. Fans blasted Siakam, blaming him for Toronto's exit.  The night Toronto was eliminated, veteran guard Kyle Lowry recalled the painful days after the team was swept by Washington in 2015. He said he read every word printed about him — "Good, bad, evil, terrible, awesome" — and used it as motivation. He suggested Siakam do something similar But everyone deals with things differently, Siakam said.  "For me, if I listened to people I would never be where I am today. I think it’s something I have never done in my life," Siakam said. "If I listened to doubts or people telling me where I was supposed to be or what my ceiling was supposed to be or when I was coming into the league what I was supposed to be, how I was defined by other people — I never listened to that and I’m not going to start today." Siakam sounded testy Thursday when a reporter suggested winning the 2019 NBA title was a surprise. "What do you mean surprisingly? What does that even mean?" he scoffed. The reporter went on to explain that Golden State had been favoured, and wondered if the Raptors get back to their 2019 form?  "We didn’t have the result that we wanted last year. For every good team when you go out there and don’t get the thing that you wanted to get, you go back to the drawing board, trying hard to get back to that level," Siakam said. The Raptors arrived in their temporary home in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, just a couple of weeks after learning they wouldn't be permitted to play their home games, at least for the start of the season, at Scotiabank Arena. Siakam said he still has to find a home in Tampa — the team is currently in a hotel.  "I like Florida. It’s cool. If I had to choose, I’d definitely be somewhere warm. So Florida was definitely a no-brainer," he said. "Then again, we had to move everything, figure out practice facility, so much stuff to figure out.  "But nothing has been normal for a long time. We’re all learning. There’s nothing we can do about it. For me, I feel like my whole life has been travelling and being different places." Raptors newcomer Alex Len is similarly well-travelled. The Ukrainian big man has made NBA stops in Phoenix, Atlanta and Sacramento in his seven years, and had expected to re-sign during free agency with the Kings before receiving interest from the Raptors. "It was not about the money, just the opportunity to play for a top-notch, great organization," Len said, pointing out that in his seven seasons he's never played for a winning team.  "It was just an amazing opportunity for me going forward, playing in the playoffs, being a part of a winning culture." Len praised the success the Raptors have had with international players, mentioning Siakam's growth, plus Toronto's reputation for player development. "You see a lot of guys who came through here, international players and just flourishing. Even (Fred) VanVleet came in, nobody knew about the guy and you see three or four years later, he’s an all-star type player. So, everybody knows about the player development in Toronto, that’s for sure." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • These baselayer pieces make the perfect gift for women dedicated to outdoor workouts during the winter

    Canceled workouts because of inclement weather is a thing of the past thanks to these must-have items.

  • Week 14 DFS locks, fades - Lions' D'Andre Swift

    Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don offer up their DFS locks and fades for this week's slate of games, including a running back who hasn't played since November 15th.

  • Cris Collinsworth apologizes for being 'blown away' by 'ladies' who understand football

    Cris Collinsworth is sorry for thinking it's 1920, not 2020.

  • Is Michigan trying to dodge its matchup with Ohio State? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan dodging its game against Ohio State to keep the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game.

  • 'He’s a bit crazy:' Marvin Vettori's obsession with MMA finally paying off

    On Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN2) at Apex, Vettori will face No. 4 Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 16.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Taysom Hill in for surprising test

    Taysom Hill has four rushing TDs in two starts for the Saints, but he could be in for a tougher-than-expected challenge vs. the Falcons. Our analysts reveal their Week 13 surprises.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 13 expert cheat sheet

    Our five fantasy football experts reveal their most optimal DFS lineups for Week 13.