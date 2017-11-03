Republican tax plan may mean slightly less grand sports stadiums

(Reuters) - Some wealthy owners of U.S. major-league sports teams may have to put up more of their own money to fund stadium construction under a tax bill proposed by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans, but the overall impact could be slight, sports economists said.

The legislation unveiled on Thursday could mean just a modest scaling-back of grand plans for new stadiums, with one expert suggesting team owners could help offset any lost federal subsidies, for example, by pouring concrete flooring instead of terrazzo.

Outside some of the biggest cities, team owners may have enough leverage to compel local governments hungry for the prestige and perceived economic benefits of new stadiums to come up with alternative funding streams.

Various sports owners in the past have relocated teams to other cities because of stadium funding issues or used the threat of a move to extract concessions from local governments.

"I'm sure the teams will be in a lather but, based on experience, if the cities/counties/states want to subsidize the stadium they'll figure out some way," Rick Eckstein, a sociology professor at Pennsylvania's Villanova University, wrote in an email.

Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Massachusetts's Smith College, said it may make future plans for billion-dollar stadiums "less elaborate," but added it was nothing that team owners and local governments could not take in their stride.

Under the Republican plan, local governments could no longer fund the building or renovating of professional sports stadiums by issuing tax-exempt public-purpose bonds, the sort of bonds typically used to fund things like schools, libraries and public transit.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for an end to the subsidy, at least for the National Football League after some of its players angered the Republican president by kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial bias in the criminal justice system. His Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, also proposed ending the tax break for stadiums in 2015.