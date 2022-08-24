Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race

·3 min read

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election.

Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after last week's U.S. House primary as elections officials continued to count ballots. But she was far behind the top finishers, Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, who were already poised to advance to the November general election.

An elections process approved by voters in 2020 calls for the top four vote-getters in a primary to advance to the general election, in which ranked choice voting will be used.

Tiffany Montemayor, a spokesperson with the state Division of Elections, said if a candidate who advances from the primary withdraws 64 or more days before the general election, the fifth place candidate would advance instead.

“The Division will determine the candidates for the general election ballot after the primary results are certified and the September 5 withdrawal deadline,” she said by email.

Peltola, Palin and Begich also were the three candidates competing in last week's ranked choice special election that will determine who serves the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young's term, which ends early next year. The results of that election aren't expected until Aug. 31.

Sweeney finished fifth in the June special primary but did not qualify for the special election after the third place finisher, independent Al Gross, withdrew. Gross' name was not on the special election ballot but elections officials and the courts determined he withdrew too late for Sweeney's name to appear.

Sweeney announced shortly before the Aug. 16 special election that she had filed as a write-in candidate for that race.

Sweeney, in her statement Tuesday, said she would file paperwork to withdraw from the House race but did not say when. She did not say if she would endorse anyone.

Her campaign manager, Karina Waller, said Sweeney's statement would be the only one issued by the campaign Tuesday.

“This race is vitally important to Alaska’s future,” Sweeney said. “We must ensure the best representation possible is in place as Alaska’s only voice in the House of Representatives. I look forward to working with a true Alaskan willing to carry forward the legacy of Don Young while serving in Congress.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Pat Chesbro advanced to the November general election in Alaska's U.S. Senate race and Republican Charlie Pierce advanced in the race for governor after the Division of Elections released more vote totals Tuesday.

Chesbro, a retired educator, joins Republican incumbent Lisa Murkowski and Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in advancing in the Senate race. The fourth spot remained to be called.

Pierce, mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, joins Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former Gov. Bill Walker and Democrat Les Gara in advancing in the race for governor.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the ‘pro-fish’ Democrat who is leading against Sarah Palin in deep red Alaska

    INTERVIEW: Mary Peltola pulled ahead in the first round of Alaska’s ranked choice special election, <strong>Richard Hall</strong> reports. Can she hold the lead?

  • Murkowski’s primary win spurs interest in election reforms, as well as criticism

    Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s surprisingly strong showing in Alaska last week has sparked new interest in election reforms used by the state and that could be a model for the rest of the country, as well as scrutiny from those who suspect the changes may favor one party more than another.

  • Oz Campaign: Fetterman Wouldn't Have Had A Stroke If He 'Had Ever Eaten A Vegetable'

    The highly questionable jab landed about as well as an overpriced crudité platter without any tequila.

  • Arson Suspect Arrested After Detroit Store Set Ablaze

    The Detroit Police Department (DPD) said it had arrested an arson suspect on Tuesday, August 23, after footage was released that showed a man starting a fire inside a gas station convenience store on Tuesday morning.Security-camera footage from inside the store shows a man entering, pouring out a bucket filled with an unknown flammable substance and igniting it before fleeing the scene.The footage was posted online at 2.19 pm by Project Green Light Detroit, a crime-reduction initiative that links the police department to real-time cameras inside over 400 local businesses. Just 20 minutes later, the DPD said a suspect had been taken into custody.“Great work by our arson investigators who tracked down the suspect, leading to an arrest in this case,” DPD wrote. Credit: Project Green Light Detroit via Storyful

  • Kathy Griffin asks fans to help her understand cancer scan after surgeon ‘ghosts her’

    The comedian was diagnosed with lung cancer last year

  • NASA Reveals What a Black Hole 200 Million Light-Years Away Sounds Like — Listen!

    The space agency said it is a misconception that no sound can exist in space

  • Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025

    The leaders of Germany and Canada said Tuesday a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export.

  • UPDATE 4-Fauci, face of U.S. COVID response, to step down from government posts

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official who became the face of America's COVID-19 pandemic response under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, announced on Monday he is stepping down in December after 54 years of public service. Fauci, whose efforts to fight the pandemic were applauded by many public health experts even as he was vilified by Trump and many Republicans, will leave his posts https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/statement-anthony-s-fauci-md as chief medical adviser to Biden and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

  • Kushner: Trump is having a hard time seeing what is happening in America

    Former Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner discusses his new memoir, in which he reflects on his family's experience in Washington. He also explains the dynamic working with Gen. John Kelly and the changes in America since Trump left office.

  • Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass explains reason for leaving series

    Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass reveals reason for leaving series.

  • Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found 'safe and well' after almost eight weeks

    Owami Davies was found in Hampshire almost eight weeks after she went missing, the Metropolitan Police has said.

  • Breaking History by Jared Kushner review: how to run a country with zero experience

    This is a landmark in publishing: the first book by a senior Trump figure that wasn’t written under caution. And though you might say the author is biased – he is Trump’s son-in-law – it helps us understand what the administration wanted to do, what it achieved and why it failed.

  • Execution case: Idaho Supreme Court rules for governor’s authority in clemency decisions

    The state’s highest court voted 5-0 against arguments from longtime death row inmate Gerald Pizzuto. The AG’s office next seeks his death warrant.

  • Canada's new chief federal nursing officer applauds government on advocating for nurses

    Canada's newly-appointed chief federal nursing officer Leigh Chapman applauded the federal government on Tuesday for advocating for nurses, especially as issues such as staffing shortages plague the health-care system. "Your commitment in supporting the need for a federal nursing voice, as well as advocating on critical issues facing nurses today in Canada is noteworthy," she said.

  • KC Royals place Vinnie Pasquantino on injured list and lose Amir Garrett to suspension

    The Royals were short-handed on Tuesday night as they started their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native