Republican Strategist Rails Against Her Own Party: ‘It’s Neofascism!’

A Republican strategist is speaking out against the rise of the extreme right inside her own party.

“I’ve been looking for a new word for ‘Trumpism’ because I hate it,” Susan Del Percio told MSNBC’s Joy Reid. “I think it goes deeper than just Donald Trump within the Republican Party.”

She said there’s one word she keeps coming back to.

“It’s neofascism,” she declared. “Forget Trumpism. It’s neofascism. That’s what the grassroots of the party looks like right now.”

Del Percio was asked specifically about former Rep. Allen West (R-Tex.), a far-right figure in the party who said he will challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the primary next year.

“He may win,” she said. “And if he wins, he will be a very weak challenger to whoever the Democrats put up.”

Del Percio noted that other far-right extremists are running in other races throughout the country.

“The wackiest wackies are gonna win the Republican primary, but they’re going to lose in general elections,” she said, and eventually the GOP will get the message... although it may take a few years.

“After enough losses, we can see maybe normal returning because those neofascists will be out of the party,” she said.

(h/t Mediaite)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.