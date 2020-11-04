Republican Steve Daines projected to hold Montana Senate seat

Democrats' chances of flipping the Senate are continuing to fade.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines will hold onto his seat in Montana, The New York Times and The Associated Press project. Former presidential candidate and popular Gov. Steve Bullock (D) had tried to unseat him, but with 76 percent of votes reported, Bullock was more than 28,000 votes behind Daines early Wednesday morning.

After some convincing from Democratic leaders, Bullock abandoned his presidential race to challenge Daines, much like former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) did in Colorado. But despite Bullock's popular record throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn't able to pull ahead and aid Democrats' efforts to flip the Senate.

