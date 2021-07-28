Republican senators seem to be tuning out Trump's infrastructure criticism

It remains to be seen if there will be enough GOP votes to advance the $1.2 trillion bipartisan package to a procedural vote, let alone for ultimate passage. But if it does fail it probably won't be because of former President Donald Trump's criticism of the plan. That's likely because his opposition statements have little to do with the proposal itself, The Washington Post's Dave Weigel surmises.

Only @BenjySarlin and I care but it's fascinating how little Rs react to/care about Trump criticizing the infrastructure negotiations. He's not making a substantive criticism - as he said yesterday he's just angry they'd hand Dems a "win," which they don't find compelling. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 28, 2021

The buzz on the ground indicates that Weigel is on the right track. "I've read the statements," Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told Politico. "But it's a little short on specificity." Meanwhile, a senior GOP aide told Politico that Trump's messaging isn't "reverberating here. I don't think [Sen.] Rob Portman (R-Ohio) sees this and goes, 'Oh no, I have to give up'" on negotiations. Read more at Politico.

