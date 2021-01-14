Republican Senator Murkowski will not rule out convicting Trump

Graeme Massie
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Republican Senator Murkowski will not rule out convicting Trump&lt;/p&gt; (ALEX EDELMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Republican Senator Murkowski will not rule out convicting Trump

(ALEX EDELMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski says she will not rule out voting to convict Donald Trump after he was impeached for an unprecedented second time.

The Alaska lawmaker, who has already called for Mr Trump to resign, says she believes the House acted “appropriately” in taking action against him.

But she said that she wanted to hear the arguments for and against the outgoing president when the Senate considers the matter.

“I will listen carefully and consider the arguments of both sides, and will then announce how I will vote," said Ms Murkowski in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced that the Senate will not consider it before Mr Trump leaves office next week and Joe Biden is sworn in as president.

Mr Trump was impeached for “incitement of insurrection” following the violent riot in which his supporters stormed the Capitol Building to try and prevent certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

The mayhem saw five people killed, including a US Capitol Police officer and a San Diego woman who was shot by law enforcement inside the building.

The final impeachment vote against Mr Trump was 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans joining all 222 Democrats in supporting the single article of impeachment.

Mr Trump was first impeached in 2019 over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Mr Biden and his family.

Most Democratic Senators have called for Mr Trump’s immediate removal from office, including the two independent senators, Maine’s Angus King and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders.

While the House needed only a simple majority to impeach Mr Trump, the Senate requires two-thirds, or 67 senators, to convict.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania, has called on Mr Trump to resign but has also said it is not “practical” to remove him with just days left of his administration.

Alaska’s other Republican Senator, Ben Sullivan, has also not ruled ot convicting Mr Trump, while Mitch McConnell says he has “not made a final decision” on how he would vote.

Nebraska’s Ben Sasse has said it was “obvious” that Mr Trump had been “derelict in his duty to defend the constitution” but has not said how he would vote.

Mitt Romney, of Utah, was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Mr Trump during his first impeachment, while Maine’s moderate GOP senator Susan Collins is also viewed as a potential vote against the president.

Read More

Trump still faces trouble ahead, whatever the final impeachment result

Trump has not been ‘emasculated’ by his second impeachment

What is happening with impeaching Trump?

Lindsey Graham urges Biden to get Democrats to end impeachment

Latest Stories

  • Theo Epstein has a new job — in the MLB commissioner's office

    Theo Epstein will join the commissioner's office as a consultant regarding on-field matters

  • Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve

    Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games and 24 days after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve Thursday because of an unspecified illness.

  • Josh Anderson is exactly the 'power horse' Canadiens have needed for ages

    It was hard to miss Josh Anderson in Montreal's season-opening loss to the Maple Leafs.

  • Montreal Impact rebrand, to be known as Club De Foot Montreal

    The Montreal Impact are rebranding, changing the Major League Soccer club's moniker to Club De Foot Montreal — or CF Montreal.

  • Sources: Urban Meyer finalizing deal to become Jacksonville Jaguars' next head coach

    Meyer will join the Jaguars, who have emerged in this coaching cycle as one of the more attractive NFL openings. The team has the No. 1 pick in the draft, which is expected to be Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

  • Rams will slow Rodgers, but will it be enough to beat Green Bay?

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be hard-pressed to have his way with the Rams’ stingy defense, but L.A. is going to have trouble out-scoring Green Bay.

  • Houston's long-term future murky after trading disgruntled James Harden

    The Rockets are still in the muck, but it’s better than where they were yesterday after trading James Harden.

  • This 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card just sold for $5.2 million, an all-time record for trading cards

    Entrepreneur/actor Rob Gough bought the Mantle card, which nearly doubled in price since its 2018 sale

  • Raptors showing signs of recovery after difficult start | Run It Back

    The Raptors managed to win only once on a four-game road swing but Pascal Siakam is rounding into form, Chris Boucher is providing much-needed consistency at centre and even Stanley Johnson is having a glow-up.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs-Browns preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a juggernaut at the height of its powers, but it would be unwise to sleep on Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

  • Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole, shares her fears about losing him to depression

    To help Michael Phelps deal with his depression, his wife, Nicole, needed her own mental health routine.

  • Alabama's Mac Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Christian Barmore and Patrick Surtain declare for 2021 NFL draft

    All four players could be chosen in the first round.

  • Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola unable to attend Canada camp due to medical reasons

    Canada Soccer's plan to showcase its men's national program to Toronto FC striker Ayo Akinola has been derailed by medical issues. Canada Soccer said Thursday that Akinola was one of four players who did not make the camp in Bradenton, Fla., due to medical reasons. The other three are Toronto's Liam Fraser, Orlando City's Tesho Akindele and Vancouver's Michael Baldisimo. Canadian team officials did not detail the medical reasons or explain why news of the players missing camp only came out Thursday when players started arriving days earlier. All players and staff had to record at least two negative COVID-19 test results in the week before their travel. One player, who has not been identified, tested positive upon arrival in camp and is currently in isolation. The 20-year-old Akinola, who was born in Detroit but moved to Canada when he was one, is eligible to play for Canada, the U.S. and Nigeria. He made his debut for the U.S. senior side in December, scoring in a 6-0 win over El Salvador, but is not cap-tied since the match was a friendly. Akinola, whose Canadian-born younger brother Tom has featured in the Canadian youth setup, has come up through the U.S. ranks and played at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. The Florida camp was seen as a chance to show Akinola what Canada offered. Two English-based players invited to camp have since withdrawn. Theo Corbeanu, an 18-year-old forward, is staying with Wolves’ first team while 17-year-old forward Marcelo Flores remains with Arsenal’s under-18 squad. The Canada camp is slated to run through Jan. 24 at the IMG Center in Bradenton, where the U.S. team is also training. Canada coach John Herdman has added Vancouver's Theo Bair, Toronto's Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Jacob Shaffelburg, and FC Edmonton's Amer Didic to the camp roster. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Jared Goff to start for Rams in Green Bay; Wolford inactive

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Quarterback Jared Goff will start the Los Angeles Rams' playoff game at Green Bay on Saturday, and John Wolford will be inactive. Coach Sean McVay announced his decision Thursday ahead of the final workout for the Rams (11-6) before they travel to face the top-seeded Packers (13-3) at Lambeau Field. Wolford started the Rams' last two games, but the second-year pro was injured early in Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle last Saturday. Wolford left the stadium in an ambulance with a neck stinger after a hit from the Seahawks' Jamal Adams, and he hasn't practiced this week. Goff has been the Rams' starter for the past 4 1/2 years, but he sat out their regular-season finale after breaking his right thumb, missing a game due to injury for the first time in his career. Goff then was the Rams' backup in their first playoff game, but he relieved Wolford in Seattle and led Los Angeles to victory with 155 yards passing. “He's been able to get a lot of good individual work,” McVay said of Goff's health. “He's making good progress. The further you get away from that, the more normal — I know he's been pain-free, but I think the more functionality and feeling like yourself.” Wolford will still travel to Green Bay with the Rams, but he won't play. Veteran Blake Bortles, who returned to the Rams in Week 17 after Goff's injury, will be Goff's backup against the Packers, and rookie third quarterback Bryce Perkins also might be active. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Urban planner: Does Meyer's arrival with Jaguars open the door at all for Justin Fields at 1?

    Trevor Lawrence has to be considered the favorite, even with Meyer's obvious ties to Ohio State.

  • Daily Fantasy Football: Divisional Round cheat sheet

    The Yahoo Fantasy experts reveal their most optimal DFS lineups for Divisional Round Weekend.

  • Former Wolfpack coach wants to stage one-off game in Toronto later this year

    Former Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott hopes to stage a one-off game in Toronto later this year. For McDermott, it's a chance to repay local fans after the transatlantic rugby league team was unable to play at home during its short foray into Super League last year. Toronto played just six away games in the English top tier before the pandemic ground the game to a halt — and the North American side was unable to finish out the season because of financial issues. "I suppose if you want to call it closure, for them and for me, and for players and staff, whoever, there's a bit of that," McDermott, speaking Thursday from England, said of the game he wants to stage. He also sees it as another chance to show off rugby league in Toronto — "and to showcase what (the) Toronto Wolfpack could have been." Given the current state of the pandemic, it's a project for further down the line. McDermott has no date yet in 2021 but hopes the game could pit available former Wolfpack players against opposition to be named later. "I don't know who we'll play but I want the team to be relevant," he said of the opposing side He hopes a portion of the proceeds from the game can go to help develop Canadian rugby league talent. The Wolfpack last played in Toronto on Oct. 5, 2019, when they won promotion to the Super League with a 24-6 win over Featherstone Rovers in the Million Pound Game before an announced sellout crowd of 9,974 — a team record — at Lamport Stadium. McDermott still firmly believes that rugby league is viable in Toronto. "I believe (the) Toronto Wolfpack or a version of Toronto Wolfpack will be playing rugby league in the RFL, (Rugby Football League) at some stage in the future," he said. McDermott, who joined Toronto in November 2018, is currently looking for a job. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Wolfpack in November 2019 and is hoping to come to a settlement with majority owner David Argyle. "I'm certainly not expecting the pot to be huge," he said. The coach is not part of the deal that Argyle has struck with the GMB union, pending final approval by the players and other staff. The Wolfpack paycheques stopped June 10 with the club standing down July 20, saying it could not afford to play out the remainder of the pandemic-interrupted season. "Let's hope over the next six weeks we all get a little bit of something," McDermott said. Toronto's bid for reinstatement in 2021 under new ownership was voted down Nov. 2. Leigh Centurions were subsequently chosen to replace the Wolfpack in the 12-team top tier. The 50-year-old McDermott is one of rugby league's most successful coaches. He won four Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups, a League Leaders' Shield and a World Club Challenge with Leeds Rhinos prior to being let go in July 2018. He previously coached London Broncos and the U.S. national team, priding himself on developing young talent. McDermott had hoped to do the same with the Wolfpack but said the franchise was "consumed with the obsession of getting into Super League." He says if he could do it over, he would ensure more attention was paid to developing the sport at the grassroots. The Ottawa Aces are slated to start life in England's third tier in 2022, having delayed their start by one year due to COVID-19. Team chairman Eric Perez, who founded the Wolfpack, has said he wants to incorporate more domestic talent into the Aces. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Raiders owner Mark Davis buys WNBA's Las Vegas Aces pending board approval

    The team is in a window for a championship with reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson.

  • UFC won't punish fighters for marijuana use in policy change

    The UFC will no longer punish fighters for using marijuana in most cases, making a major change to its anti-doping policy. The world's largest mixed martial arts promotion confirmed Thursday that it will no longer worry about positive tests for carboxy-THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, unless it believes a fighter used it intentionally to enhance performance. All other cannabinoids derived naturally from marijuana are no longer prohibited substances, said Jeff Novitzky, the UFC's senior vice-president of athlete health and performance. “The bottom line is that in regard to marijuana, we care about what an athlete consumed the day of a fight, not days or weeks before a fight, which has often been the case in our historic positive THC cases," Novitzky said. "UFC athletes will still be subject to marijuana rules under various athletic commission regulations, but we hope this is a start to a broader discussion and changes on this issue with that group.” Indeed, the UFC's decision doesn't affect the rules of various state athletic commissions and international governing bodies, but those groups often follow promoters' leads on anti-doping policy. The UFC hopes state commissions will similarly relax their rules to reflect the more widespread tolerance for marijuana use. The UFC won't allow fighters to compete while under the influence of cannabinoids, but Novitzky said the promotion recognizes that MMA fighters often use marijuana for pain management or relaxation. Fighters advocating for legal competitive marijuana use have previously argued that a relaxation of the UFC's anti-marijuana rules could lead to a reduction in the use of more addictive pain medications. The UFC partnered with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in 2015 to produce a comprehensive anti-doping program in a notoriously fractious sport. Mixed martial arts once frequently showcased fighters semi-openly using steroids and testosterone replacement therapy, among other performance enhancements. Despite its prior ban, marijuana and CBD products have had a prominent role in many MMA fighters' training and financial backing. Many fighters have sponsorships from CBD businesses, while others have launched CBD-related business ventures. Nick and Nate Diaz, two semi-retired but wildly popular fighters from Stockton, California, have built their outlaw image partly around their enthusiastic use of marijuana and CBD products. Nick Diaz, who hasn't fought in six years, tested positive for marijuana use after two of his last three fights. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Allen, Jackson set for playoff showdown as Bills host Ravens

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was immediately impressed by Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s competitive fire following their first face-to-face encounter in an NFL setting. It happened in the 2018 season opener, when the then-raw rookie Bills quarterback was shoved into the Ravens' sideline. Allen hopped up and exchanged words with players and Harbaugh before officials stepped in to separate everyone. “He came up jawing and talking and shoving and pushing,” Harbaugh recalled as fifth-seeded Baltimore (12-5) prepares to face the AFC East champion Bills (14-3) in a divisional playoff Saturday night. “Rookie quarterback. Man, I love this guy.” Allen was only in the game for mop-up duty after Nate Peterman was benched upon throwing his second interception, which led to the Ravens building a 40-0 lead in an eventual 47-3 victory. What struck Harbaugh is how Allen refused to back down, a quality he also sees in Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, who also made his NFL debut that day as Joe Flacco’s backup. “They’ve come up on the quote-unquote other side of the tracks from a football perspective where they came up the hard way, doubted often, and had to overcome that,” Harbaugh said. “I always like the underdog.” Allen, whom the Bills traded up five spots to select No. 7 in the 2018 draft, had accuracy issues and was dismissed for playing at lowly regarded Wyoming. Jackson, selected 32nd in 2018, was questioned as to whether the dynamic mobility he showed at Louisville would translate to the NFL. Three seasons later, both are coming off their first career playoff victories and have their teams one win short of appearing in the AFC championship game. Jackson made his splash last season when he earned NFL MVP honours after leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, 43 combined TDs and became the league’s first player to top 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 rushing. And yet, Jackson failed to silence his critics because he was 0-2 in the playoffs before a 20-13 win at Tennessee last weekend. It was a game in which the Ravens overcame a 10-0 deficit — their largest in a playoff victory — with Jackson sparking the comeback with an electrifying 48-yard touchdown run. One win isn’t enough. “We know how it feels to be hyped up and we know how it feels to be at your lowest point,” Jackson said. “We’re focused on Buffalo and we’re not trying to let the outside noise or anything like that distract us.” Allen blossomed into a star this season by setting numerous franchise passing and scoring records, while finishing fourth in the NFL in completing 69.2% of his passes — a 10.45% jump over last year. An NFL MVP candidate, Allen is the key reason the Bills matched a franchise record in winning 13 regular-season games and clinched their first division title in 25 years. Allen benefitted from spending three years being groomed by offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll, and the influx of talent brought in by GM Brandon Beane. The most notable addition this off-season was acquiring Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota. Much like Jackson, Allen prefers putting the past behind him and focusing on the next challenge. And yet, he remembered his encounter with Harbaugh, and noted how the two laughed about it the following April when they bumped into each other at The Masters. “My first game, yeah. I’ve changed a lot since then. My mannerisms and my temper’s a little different than it was back in the day,” Allen said. “I don’t forget those days. They’ve helped me get to where I am.” PLAYOFF MODE Baltimore has been playing with a win-or-done urgency since early December, following a 1-4 skid that dropped it to 6-5. The Ravens were depleted by a COVID-19 outbreak in a 19-14 loss at Pittsburgh before reeling off six consecutive wins. “We’ve had our backs against the wall since the Pittsburgh game,” Harbaugh said. “I really think our guys have handled everything exceptionally well.” NO MOSS Buffalo is without rookie running back Zack Moss, who sustained a season-ending ankle injury last weekend. Coach Sean McDermott said T.J. Yeldon will take over the role behind Devin Singletary. The seventh-year player has just 70 yards on 10 carries, and hasn't played since Oct. 13. STAR POWER Baltimore accomplished its objective in limiting the NFL's leading rusher, Tennessee's Derrick Henry, to 40 yards on 18 attempts. Now the Ravens turn their attention to having contain the league's leading receiver in Diggs. “I feel like we have some of the top run-stoppers in the league up front, and we have some of the top corners on the outside, as well," Baltimore safety Chuck Clark said. "It’s a matchup league, and it’s a matchup game. So, I like our matchups.” TRIPLE THREAT The Ravens are only the third team in NFL history to have three players top 700 yards rushing in a single season with Jackson (1,005 yards), rookie J.K. Dobbins (805) and Gus Edwards (723). The Bills limited the Ravens to only 118 yards rushing in last year’s meeting, a 24-17 Ravens win. Buffalo, however, has allowed 150 yards rushing five times this season, one more than the past two combined. COACHING CONNECTION Harbaugh and McDermott were members of Andy Reid's coaching staff with the Eagles in the 2000s, and both remain close. So close, in fact, Harbaugh kidded McDermott upon recalling being introduced to his future wife in Philadelphia. “I'm like, 'Oh man, I don't know how you pulled this off,'" Harbaugh said. “He married way out of his league.” ___ AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL John Wawrow, The Associated Press