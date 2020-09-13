Republican senator who backs Trump despite insults to his wife and father says many liberal males 'never grow balls'

Yes, Senator, pregnancy actually is a life-threatening condition. Maybe it's time to focus on that ongoing pandemic

US senator Ted Cruz has tweeted a response to criticism from The Daily Show’s host Trevor Noah about gender reveal parties, writing that “Many liberal males never grow balls".

Mr Cruz had retweeted a post from the conservative news outlet, The Daily Wire, which was reporting on a segment from Noah’s show where he was discussing how one of California’s wildfires had supposedly been sparked during a gender reveal party. Noah argued that gender reveal parties are “starting to feel very outdated".

A fair point. Many liberal males never grow balls.... https://t.co/FhHmIPFUpJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 11, 2020

“Like, given everything we’re learning about gender, gender reveal parties should only happen when the child is old enough to know their actual gender,” Noah said on his show

In response to The Daily Wire’s post highlighting the segment, Mr Cruz wrote: “A fair point. Many liberal males never grow balls.”

The senator’s comments were peculiar given that he has been a vociferous supporter of President Donald Trump who has insulted both Mr Cruz’s wife and father on separate occasions.

Ahead of the Utah caucuses during the 2016 presidential campaign trail, when Mr Cruz was competing against Trump for the White House, an anti-Trump super PAC released a Facebook advertisement featuring Mr Trump’s wife posting naked for a 2000 GQ magazine cover. The caption on the image read: “Meet Melania Trump, your next first lady. Or you could support Taed Cruz on Tuesday.”

Responding to the attack Mr Trump tweeted: “Be careful, lyin’ Taed or I will spill the beans on your wife!” – thought it was not clear what “spill the beans” meant.

After Cruz called Trump a “coward” the then-future president retweeted a supporter’s message showing side-by-side images of Cruz’s wife, Heidi, and Melania Trump. The images caption read: “No need to ‘spill the beans,’ the images are worth a thousand words.”

In a separate incident, Mr Trump, without evidence, implied that Mr Cruz’s father, Rafael Cruz, was somehow complicit in the assassination of President John F Kennedy.

