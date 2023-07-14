Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis set to speak Monday in Tega Cay SC

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Monday evening in York County, according to campaign officials and area Republicans.

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, is set to appear 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Tega Cay at the Philip T. Glennon Community Center on Molokai Drive, according to a campaign event link sent to The Herald by the DeSantis campaign.

There is no admission charge, but tickets must be reserved, according to event materials. To reserve a ticket, here is the link to reserve a ticket for the campaign event.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., the release said.

DeSantis is one of many candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the 2024 election. Others include former president Donald Trump, former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, and current South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

South Carolina’s 2024 primary is the first in the South on Feb. 24.

Tega Cay is a city along Lake Wylie that is close to the North Carolina border, south of Charlotte. Follow heraldonline.com for coverage of DeSantis’s Monday visit.