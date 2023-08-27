Republican presidential candidate Haley, ex-SC governor, to hold Indian Land town hall

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, is scheduled to speak Monday at a town hall in Indian Land in Lancaster County, according to her campaign Web site and campaign officials.

Haley is is scheduled to appear from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cross Ridge Center on Parkway Drive, according to a campaign event link on the Haley for president Web site.

Doors open at 1 p.m., the event site states. The area of the event is south of the state line with the Ballantyne area of Charlotte and east of Fort Mill.

Haley, 51, is the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. She was South Carolina governor from 2011 to 2017 then left office to serve as ambassador. She debated Wednesday in a Republican presidential event with other 2024 nomination contenders.

Tickets can be reserved, according to event materials published on the campaign Web site. Campaign officials said to reserve a ticket, go to https://nikkihaley.com/events/.

Haley is one of several candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the 2024 election. Others include former president Trump, and current South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis, another Republican candidate, spoke last month in Tega Cay in northern York County.

South Carolina’s 2024 primary is the first in the South on Feb. 24.

Follow heraldonline.com for coverage of Haley’s event Monday.