Republican Pollster Frank Luntz Admits He Got Midterms Wrong and Is Being ‘Deservedly Roasted’ for It

GOP consultant and pollster Frank Luntz admitted that one of his pre-midterms predictions was off-base and that he is “getting (deservedly) roasted” for it.

“When the dust settles from the 2022 midterms, the GOP will have between 233-240 House seats – outdoing their total from 1994,” he tweeted on Nov. 7, the night before Election Day. “Republicans also will take control of the Senate, but that won’t be clear until Friday. #ElectionDay”

I am getting (deservingly) roasted for this pre-election prediction.



So, I must ask: Who got it right with their prediction



Link them in the replies – I try not to live in an echo chamber. https://t.co/7HG6ApngFd — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 12, 2022

As of Saturday morning, the dust still hasn’t settled. The GOP has 220 seats in the House of Representatives to the Democrats’ 215, with more than a dozen up in the air. Although 218 seats are needed by either party for a majority, there are more than a dozen districts that have not finished counting ballots, meaning it’s still up in the air who will when the House.

In the Senate, the race is neck and neck. Republicans have secured 49 seats and Democrats have secured 49. Two have gone to Independent candidates, who caucus with the Democrats. The two races that remain uncalled are between Nevada’s Adam Laxalt (R) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D), with the former maintaining only an 800-vote lead. Georgia’s race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will go to a runoff on Dec. 6.

Regardless of the outcome, the “red wave” Republicans predicted has failed to materialize.

In his Saturday morning tweet, Luntz asked his followers “Who got it right with their prediction?”

He added, “Link them in the replies – I try not to live in an echo chamber.”

